Report: Broncos CB Pat Surtain II Inks Record-Breaking Contract
There is a new all-time highest paid defensive back in the NFL. 2021 first-round pick and 9th-overall selection Patrick Surtain has signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension including $77.5-million guaranteed to stay with the Denver Broncos.
With the team signing guard Quinn Meinerz this offseason before the ascending guard was able to test the market, Denver locks up its most valuable player and arguably the best defensive back in the NFL with Surtain landing a new contract.
First reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Surtain’s $77.5 million eclipses the all-time-guaranteed earnings at the cornerback position outpacing Denzel Ward at $71.25 million and Jalen Ramsey at $71.2 million. Surtain’s average-per-year at $24 million also ranks first in the league by multiple millions over the likes of Jaire Alexander at $21 million, AJ Terrell at $20.25 million, Denzel Ward at $20.1 million and Jalen Ramsey at $20.0 million.
At just 24-years old, Surtain II is in the prime of his career and will be locked up in Denver during what will likely be the best years of his time in the NFL. Cornerback is a position that tend to drop off rapidly in the league as a player ages given the specific type of quick-twitch-reactionary athleticism required to play corner at at elite level.
Denver locking up Surtain on a new deal that doesn’t extend too long into the later portion of his career should protect the team from injury, something that can hamper cornerback play more than almost any other position, as well as a dreaded dropoff with time and age.
The Broncos may be in “cap hell” this season ranking first in the league in total-dead cap at just-under $76.5 million largely due to an unprecedented dead cap hit of $53 million by releasing quarterback Russell Wilson.
While Denver is limited in the 2024 season and how they can account for players on the cap this season, the salary cap becomes exceedingly unburdened down the line as Denver does not have many bloated contracts going forward.
While Surtain received the largest contract in defensive back history, the Broncos did have some leverage in getting this deal done. In theory Denver could have retained Surtain for the next-three seasons without having to pay him record setting money for his positional group.
Surtain was under contract for two-more seasons in Denver on the fourth and fifth year of his rookie deal (Denver exercised Surtain’s fifth-year option back in April). Denver could have also utilized the franchise tag on Surtain after 2025 for a third year of control without having to dish out a new contract.
Instead the Broncos offer Surtain financial security and get their franchise cornerstone locked up for the foreseeable future.
The Broncos have question mark after question mark on team’s secondary. Will Riley Moss emerge as a viable cornerback two? Can Jaquan McMillian repeat his 2023 performance? How does the safety room shake out this season?
However there is no question about Surtain. He will be in Denver going forward and the lynchpin of the entire defense. The exact details of when the contract will start for Surtain and just how the money will be split up across his deal is yet to be reported, but the wealth of the Walton-Penner ownership group once again flexes its muscles.
The Broncos have locked up an emerging-young star under contract well before that player reaches free agency with Surtain becoming the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.