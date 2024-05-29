Broncos' Jarrett Stidham Lands on SI's Backup QB Rankings
If the Denver Broncos had to play a game that counted tomorrow, odds are, Jarrett Stidham would probably be the starting quarterback. But the Broncos are under no such time crunch.
When September 8 rolls around, first-rounder Bo Nix is expected to be the Broncos' No. 1 quarterback, but there's a long row left to hoe between now and then for the rookie to secure the job. Let's be real, though; you don't select a 24-year-old quarterback in the top 12, who also happens to be the most experienced signal-caller to ever enter the NFL draft, if you're not planning on playing him almost immediately.
While Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano didn't specifically predict that Nix would be the starter, he did rank Stidham as the No. 18 backup quarterback in the NFL this year, down two spots from No. 16 last year. The implication is that Manzano expects Denver's QB1 to either be Nix or Zach Wilson.
Stidham had mixed results in his two starts after the team decided to pull the plug on Russell Wilson, who was released in March. With the tough circumstances, Stidham passed for 496 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also started two games for the Raiders in 2022.- Gilberto Manzano
What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
It's the NFL. Crazy unpredictable things happen in the league. In some alternate football universe, I could see Wilson blossoming under Sean Payton's guiding hand, and suddenly looking like the former No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Payton has an elevating effect on any quarterback he touches.
But if past is prologue, the book is out on Wilson. He's a bust. Damaged goods. The Broncos acquired him via trade, yes, but the team turned around and immediately declined his fifth-year option, which, at least somewhat, reveals Payton's expectations for Wilson in 2024.
However, when it comes to the NFL and quarterback competitions, never say never. Russell Wilson vs. Matt Flynn circa 2012 in Seattle made that clear, though it's been a while since there was that tectonic of a competitive upset at quarterback around the NFL.
Nix will be afforded every opportunity to win the job. Basically, all he has to do is not screw it up.
The early returns on the former Oregon star are 100% positive. The biggest takeaway? Nix is as advertised.
Smart, competent, accurate, studious, intense, and teachable. The ball goes where it's supposed to and he's typically prepared for whatever situation is thrown at him. And when all else fails, he's still got that plus-athleticism to fall back on and an arm that, believe it or not, can make every NFL throw.
To open OTAs, Payton democratically distributed the first-team reps among his trio of quarterbacks. By the time we get to training camp, you can bet, if not your bottom dollar, at least a car payment, that it'll be Nix running the first-team offense.
And please, don't take the above as any kind of betting advice. It's a figure of speech. But you can take Nix as QB1 to the bank.
See what I did there?
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!