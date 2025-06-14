Broncos' New RB J.K. Dobbins Shares Veteran Take on Rookie RJ Harvey
The Denver Broncos have a new one-two punch at running back. Earlier this week, the Broncos signed veteran running back J.K. Dobbins, who's coming off a 905-yard rushing season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Wrap your brain around this: Dobbins scored nine rushing touchdowns last year. The Broncos' entire 2024 running back stable combined for seven rushing scores.
Throw into the mix the explosive talents of second-round rookie RJ Harvey, and things are looking up in the Broncos' backfield. When it comes to the one-two punch, it's unclear which running back will be the one and the two, but Dobbins sees something special in Harvey.
“He's going to be really good. I see a special player in him," Dobbins said on Wednesday after signing. "He's going to help me out, and I'm going to help him out. He's going to be great.”
Although Broncos head coach Sean Payton played down the vacuum of experience the team had in the running back room prior to the Dobbins signing, it's nice to have that veteran voice and set of eyes for the still very young position.
“We’re interested in what he can do on the field," Payton said of Dobbins on Wednesday. "One thing about the NFL locker room: It hasn’t changed, and it never will. Come on in if you can help us win—we want you here. If you can’t—all right, we probably want you to leave. I’m talking from a player’s perspective.”
Payton finally got around to touching on two of the traits that he coveted in Dobbins.
“I think he has a good running balance and instincts," Payton said.
Dobbins' career yards-per-rush average is 5.2, which hints at the very instincts Payton highlighted. Dobbins has some explosion to him, despite having suffered a brutal ACL and Achilles tear as a pro, and he's like a bowling ball, bouncing off would-be tacklers with that contact balance Payton mentioned.
Harvey, on the other hand, is all explosion. Both backs have good vision (aka instincts), and the Broncos remain very optimistic in Harvey's potential as a receiver out of the backfield.
Where does the Dobbins signing leave Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin? Both are near locks to make the 53-man roster, and will have a role in Payton's running-back-by-committee approach, even if Harvey and Dobbins serve as the tip of the spear.
At the end of the day, Dobbins is happy to be a Bronco. He's got big respect for the Broncos defense. Although Dobbins rushed for 96 yards against the Broncos in Week 6 last season, it took him 25 carries to get there (3.8 avg).
“I felt like it was the best fit for me. The defense is really good—like super good," Dobbins said. "The quarterback is amazing. I like the [running back] room. [The offensive] line is amazing as well. It was a no-brainer—and Coach Sean Payton and all the other coaches on staff, too. I know I'll get coached well here. I also heard that it's a good fan base. That's why I'm here.”
