Here's Why Broncos are an Attractive Job for HC Candidates

After six bad seasons, why would a head-coaching candidate want to come to Denver?

As Vic Fangio cleaned out his office, the Denver Broncos quickly shifted focus towards his potential replacement. While there are some great names out there to be of interest for the Broncos, the question is, is this team enticing enough for them? 

It's a valid question after a fifth-straight losing season and ownership is still up in the air (though that issue could be resolved soon). Not having a stable owner can be a detriment. 

Coaching candidates will have to risk a new owner coming in and making sweeping staff changes, and not even the general manager is immune to the whims of a billionaire. 

On the field, the Broncos have the biggest question of them all. Who will be the team's franchise quarterback? 

Plenty of coaches are fired around the NFL because they didn't have a quarterback to lead the team to victory. That's part of what happened with Fangio and Vance Joseph before him, though both did plenty as coaches to deserve getting fired. 

Not having a proven quarterback hurts Denver in the eyes of head-coaching candidates but it only means that new hire will have to be part of finding the answer. Of course, fans hope and pray that the Broncos will end up with either Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, but that won't happen before a new coach gets hired. 

GM George Paton can tell them that's the plan, but plans don't always pan out. So, are the Broncos an enticing job opening for head-coaching candidates? Despite these critical, unanswered questions, the answer is yes.

Here's Why

Denver has plenty of draft capital that a new head coach can use to mold the team in his vision. As part of a pitched plan by Paton, that capital also can be used to go after a veteran quarterback. 

The Broncos have an abundance of weapons on offense that have suffered under subpar quarterback play and poor coaching. The Broncos extended Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, with Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant, and Javonte Williams on rookie deals. That's an arsenal a head coach can work with. 

During his Black Sunday presser, Paton talked about how Denver has the foundation to entice head-coaching prospects. Not just on offense, but defense as well. 

Read More

Dre'Mont Jones is emerging as a stud. 

Justin Simmons is one of the NFL's best safeties. 

Patrick Surtain II had a great rookie year. 

Baron Browning showed he has tons of potential to be a stud linebacker for years to come. 

That doesn't mean the defense doesn't have issues, as the Broncos need plenty of help at edge rusher, among other things, but remember, they still have those draft picks. 

To go along with the draft, the Broncos are poised to have plenty of salary cap room to work free agency and fill some holes with veterans. 

The most enticing aspect of the Broncos head-coaching job is the chance to work with Paton, who has drawn rave reviews after his first year as general manager. His peers thought highly of him, and the early returns were positive. 

No coaching vacancy is without its questions and concerns, but the Broncos also have their positives. Denver has plenty that outweighs those negative questions and these coaches know that. 

