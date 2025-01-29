Broncos Termed 'Ideal Landing Spot' for RB Rico Dowdle
The Denver Broncos have been tagged as an "ideal landing spot" for Dallas Cowboys running back and pending unrestricted free agent Rico Dowdle, one of the best players at his position slated to hit the open market this offseason.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes Dowdle is a "potential long-term starter" who warrants a multi-year commitment from a Broncos club aiming to upgrade its backfield in 2025.
"He's unlikely to get that from the Cowboys, who have plenty of other contract issues to address—they owe Micah Parsons an extension and may work to restructure the deals of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb this offseason," Knox wrote Monday.
"The Broncos, however, should be willing to invest in a starting-caliber back in 2025. Denver found its quarterback in Nix but ranked just 21st in yards per carry as a team. The Broncos have $36.3 million in projected cap space."
Entering his age-27 campaign, Dowdle — a 2020 undrafted free agent — is coming off the best season of his career, totaling 235 carries for 1,079 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns across 15 starts. He added 39 receptions for 249 yards and three scores as a pass-catcher. Pro Football Focus ranked him 22nd among 59 qualifying RBs.
Dowdle will compete for interest in a top-heavy market that includes several veteran starters: Pittsburgh's Najee Harris, Minnesota's Aaron Jones, Cleveland's Nick Chubb, Los Angeles' J.K. Dobbins, and Denver's Javonte Williams, who's not expected to be re-signed.
The Broncos, though, are expected to make upgrading their backfield a priority — either through March free agency or April's draft. Or both.
Spotrac projects Dowdle's estimated contract value at $6.2 million annually. If the Broncos want him, they can easily get him.
"If" being the key word.
