Broncos Linked to Former Chargers RB Coming Off a Career Year
Denver Broncos fans are thrilled with how free agency has unfolded over the past week. However, there's one roster hole the Broncos have neglected in free agency, and it's running back.
Javonte Williams — Denver's starter of the past two years — took a one-year, $3 million deal to join the Dallas Cowboys last week. Waiting in the wings — if the Broncos had to go to war tomorrow — are running backs Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Blake Watson, and Tyler Badie.
Not exactly a murderer's row of backs. No defensive coordinator is losing sleep over game-planning for Denver's running back stable.
Based on what we've learned on the pre-draft trail, the Broncos are fully planning on capitalizing on the depth of the 2025 running back class. The question isn't whether the Broncos draft a running back, but in which round.
Still, to mitigate the temptation to reach for a back in the draft, the Broncos would be wise to sign a competent veteran whom Sean Payton feels confident could thrive in his scheme, even if siad back doesn't offer the elusive 'joker' traits. Payton loved Williams, after all, and he wasn't remotely a joker.
Enter J.K. Dobbins, formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox says Dobbins is an ideal fit for the Broncos and could foresee him landing in Denver.
"The Broncos, though, should be interested in scooping up the former division rival. Denver struggled to find a consistent ground game in 2024, and Dobbins would be a fine complement to the smaller (5'7", 187 lbs) but speedy Jaleel McLaughlin," Knox wrote. "Even when he's had backs like Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara on his roster, Sean Payton has frequently leaned into a backfield rotation."
Payton has always been a running-back-by-committee guy, to greater and lesser degrees. From the Reggie Bush/Pierre Thomas days, to the prolific run of the Ingram/Kamara duo in New Orleans, Payton likes to have two go-to-guys. Right now he has no go-to guys.
The former 2020 second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, Dobbins had a one-year stint with the Chargers. Injuries caused Dobbins to under-deliver on his second-round pedigree in Baltimore, but under Jim Harbaugh, he appeared in 13 games with 11 starts, rushing for a career-high 905 yards and nine touchdowns with 32 receptions for 153 yards.
Dobbins dealt with a knee sprain, which caused him to miss a good chunk of time. But when he was on the field for L.A., he was an impact player. At just 26 years old, he's got plenty of gas left in the tank and I don't think we've seen the best of what he has to offer the NFL quite yet.
Payton is just the type of coach to help a talent like Dobbins realize his potential. And signing him to a short-term deal wouldn't preclude the Broncos from drafting a running back. Not in the slightest.
But it would remove the temptation of the Broncos feeling like they have to draft a guy early to plug in as the starter. Because — let's be honest — McLaughlin isn't that guy. He's a great complement, but he's not a No. 1 running back. Estime has the potential to be unlocked, but it's still just that... potential.
The Broncos need production. And I could see a very vibrant backfield with Dobbins and, say, TreVeyon Henderson or Dylan Sampson at the top of the depth chart.
The Broncos have salary cap space left. Payton would be wise to pounce on Dobbins before L.A. or another team swoops him up. Yes, Dobbins is a bit of an injury risk, but that hasn't stopped Denver from investing in linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, or tight end Evan Engram.
Injuries are part of the game, but under Payton, the Broncos have brought in experts to insulate the team from the injury bug, mitigating it's sting considerably. The Broncos have been one of the healthiest NFL teams since Payton arrived in 2023, and that same institutional focus on player wellness would be as much of a boon to a Dobbins as it will be to Greenlaw, Hufanga, and Engram.
