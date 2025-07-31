Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. Jokes Malcolm Roach 'Doesn't Shut Up'
Day 5 of Denver Broncos training camp was possibly the most intense and physical practice the team has had since reconvening early last week. It was the third straight day of padded practice, and the players were 'chirping' at each other as emotions ran hot.
In other words, there was some good-natured and often very loud smack talk being vollied back and forth between the Broncos defense and offense. The guy at the center of it on defense seems to have been defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, while on offense, running back J.K. Dobbins was quick to fire back at volume.
It's all in good fun, though, and in the spirit of brotherly competition. A collective sort of sibling rivalry, let's say.
Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. illustrated that with one comment post-practice at the podium when he was asked about all the chirping back and forth.
"It's just Malcolm Roach. I sit next to him in the locker room. The guy doesn't shut up," Mims said on Wednesday. "He's talking crap to receivers. It's like, 'Dude, you're a fat guy. Go worry about that. Leave me alone.' (smiles) No, we're always going back and forth, but with him, it's a whole other deal."
Again, Mims said this with a smile on his face, and definitely not in a spiteful way. In fact, his remarks could simply be interpreted as a continuation of the fiery emotion from the practice field.
At this stage, the Broncos have been going at each other exclusively dating back to May when the offseason training program begins. The Broncos are now little more than a week out from getting the opportunity to cross swords with players who aren't on the same team when they'll travel to the Bay Area for a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their first preseason game.
Quarterback Bo Nix can't wait for next Thursday when he can square off vs. the Niners in practice.
"I’m excited for Year 2. I’m excited for this football team," Nix said on Saturday. "I really like where we’re at right now. I love our teammates. Eventually, we’ll get to play somebody else.”
The Broncos haven't had a break since Sunday, and they're next day off won't come until August 3. So don't be surprised if the intensity continues to mount and eventually, someone loses their temper.
Good natured though this smack talk has been, its natural conclusion is a spill-over. We're talking about football, after all, and grown men stuck in the same building with other grown men. Cabin fever, alone, is a factor to contend with for Sean Payton and his coaching staff.