Two Broncos Absent from Day 5 of Training Camp, One Reportedly Injured
When the Denver Broncos trotted out onto the grass for Day 5 of training camp, it didn't take long for onlookers to notice that two players were missing in action: wide receiver Devaughn Vele and rookie outside linebacker Que Robinson.
It wasn't clear if their absences were due to injuries or, in Vele's case, "load management," to quote head coach Sean Payton. After all, Vele missed the Broncos' mandatory minicamp with an undisclosed injury, so perhaps his absence on Wednesday was a case of the team resting him.
9NEWS' Mike Klis offered some clarity following Day 5's practice.
"Second-year receiver Devaughn Vele and rookie outside linebacker Que Robinson did not practice on Wednesday," Klis wrote. "Vele missed the mandatory minicamp in mid-June because of what appeared to be a minor knee injury. Robinson's injury is not considered serious."
Robinson was reportedly hobbling a bit as he exited the field on Tuesday following practice. It's good to hear that the rookie's injury isn't "considered serious," but what of Vele?
Payton didn't take to the podium following Wednesday's practice, so we'll have to wait and see on Vele. The former Utah Ute is in the running for the Broncos' No. 2 receiver job, battling the likes of Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, and rookie Pat Bryant, and so far, the early Vele returns have been good.
“He’s strong in traffic," Payton said of Vele on Day 1 of Broncos camp. "He has good hands, and he’s someone that I think picks things up really quickly. It comes easy to him.”
Vele started seven games last season as a rookie seventh-rounder. Time will tell how much time he'll will miss. Hopefully, we'll hear from Payton on Thursday.
As for Robinson, he's also looked good to start training camp, garnering praise from starting outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper.
“Que is coming on for sure. Definitely a big talent for us," Cooper said last Friday. "I think he’s going to be a great addition to the team."
With fellow rush linebackers like Jonah Elliss establishing some early momentum, Robinson can't afford to miss too much time. The Broncos' rush linebacker corps is shaping up nicely, and Cooper would concur.
"I couldn’t be more proud and happy for my unit and stuff like that. We’re really just getting started," Cooper said. "Everybody’s working and everybody’s feeling good, but we know we have a lot of work to get done. We know we haven’t really proven what we want to yet and earn our respect.”
Robinson was a fourth-round draft pick out of Alabama this past spring. A four-core special teams ace, he brings third-phase value to the table for Denver, but also an untapped wellspring of pass-rushing ability.
