Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. Is a Breakout Candidate, per The Athletic
The Denver Broncos have a bona fide lead receiver in seven-year jump ball god Courtland Sutton. The rest of the receiver room, however, is more potential than substance.
Devaughn Vele is expected to take a leap in his development, though he's been injured as of late, and it’s unlikely that Broncos rookie wideout Pat Bryant will take the league by storm in Year 1. The most curious option to step into the wide receiver two role is third-year All-Pro return specialist Marvin Mims Jr.
Mims has shown flashes as a receiving threat, but to this point has been primarily a return man and a gadget player on offense. The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider believes that Mims is a breakout candidate and could secure his first 1,000-yard season in Year 2 with quarterback Bo Nix.
“Mims has already made two Pro Bowl squads as a returner since being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. But his progress as a receiver could unlock another element in Denver’s offense," Kosmider wrote. "Mims had 434 receiving yards and six touchdowns over his final seven games last season, showcasing an ability to win contested balls deep downfield — his touchdown grab against the Bengals to force overtime in Week 17 was a catch-of-the-year candidate — and a speed on the edge that can bend the geometry of defenses. Another year of chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix could put Mims on a 1,000-yard track.”
While Mims is possibly the best return specialist in the NFL, he wasn’t drafted in the second round solely to field punts and kickoffs. As Kosmider mentions, Mims had great production down the stretch, blowing by the defense with his blazing speed and making the clutch catches in the grandest moments.
The biggest obstacle for the former Oklahoma Sooner is diversifying his route tree, as relying too much on the go-ball makes him cripplingly one-dimensional. Now, Mims doesn’t need to master everything to be a great wideout in the NFL, but adding more tools to his arsenal will give him the opportunity for more snaps and garner favor from head coach Sean Payton.
Mims’ chemistry with Nix gives him a leg up, and if they continue to grow together, they will be a formidable duo for the foreseeable future. The Broncos are in desperate need of reliable pass-catchers, and Mims absolutely has the potential to break out in 2025 and lift Denver to heights beyond a Mile High.