Details Emerge on Broncos OT Matt Peart's Extension: Grade
The Denver Broncos have been busy the past few days, both in getting some of their own players signed to new deals and agreeing to terms with outside free agents.
Once again, I'm breaking down each free agent the Broncos have either signed or re-signed to multi-year contracts, examining the details, as provided by Over The Cap, and seeing how the team did with the player in question and the market for the position.
Next up is offensive tackle Matt Peart, a 2024 free-agent signing who stayed with the Broncos after agreeing to a two-year, $7 million contract on Monday.
Contract Details
- 2025: $1.5M signing bonus (fully guaranteed), $1.745M base salary (fully guaranteed), $255K per-game roster bonus.
- 2026: $3.075M base salary, $425K per-game roster bonus
Cap Charges
- 2025: $2.75M
- 2026: $4.25M
Gut Reaction
Peart started a couple of games for the Broncos and was surprisingly decent. Offensive line coach Zach Strief certainly did a lot to coach him up, but credit must go to Peart for doing good things in his first season with the Broncos.
Bringing him back on a two-year deal shows that the Broncos liked what they saw in the veteran, even as Alex Palczewski played well in his three starts. The Broncos also still have Frank Crum, a 2024 undrafted free agent they seem to like.
Peart got a reasonable contract for a swing tackle. He got guaranteed money only for 2025, meaning the Broncos can get out of the deal in 2026 with no issues, should Peart's play decline or should Palczewski and Crum prove they'e the clear backup tackles going forward.
This contract is one I'd call a "peace of mind" deal for the Broncos, as they keep a player who has performed well in his role. At the same time, they have rewarded a player who did his job well with a slight raise.
Contract Grade
