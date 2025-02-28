Broncos Met With Trio of Former Bo Nix Teammates at the NFL Combine

Some RB draft prospects and their fumble rate:

Jeanty: 1 every 69.1 touches

Sampson: 1 every 92.6

Hampton: 1 every 87

Henderson: 1 every 666

Judkins: 1 every 199.5

Tuten: 1 every 68.7

Skattabo: 1 every 68.5

James: 1 every ??? (no fumbles)