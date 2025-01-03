Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto Reacts to Earning First Career Pro Bowl Nod
One of the Denver Broncos most pleasant surprises in 2024 was outside linebacker Nik Bonitto having a breakout season. He’s been mentioned in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation and is the first double-digit sack artist in the Mile High City since Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Bonitto has 11.5 sacks through 16 games.
Not only has Broncos Country taken notice, but fans, NFL players, and coaches have as well, as Bonitto was selected to the first Pro Bowl of his young career alongside teammates Patrick Surtain ll and Marvin Mims Jr. On Thursday, Bonitto gave a heartfelt response to being selected as an NFL all-star.
“It means the world. Just knowing that it was something that I always dreamed of as a kid," Bonitto said. "Just being able to watch it all the time as a kid and trying to envision myself one day being there, for it to be a reality now is a dream come true.”
Dreams do come true, especially when you work to improve as much as Bonitto. He started as a rotational edge rusher but fought hard enough to earn the Broncos' trust to trade away Baron Browning to give him a starting spot. Becoming a starter in the NFL is a validating experience, and Bonitto expressed his self-confidence.
“I always had the confidence in myself, especially in the draft," Bonitto said. "I knew I was one of the better players in there. When Denver took a chance on me, I told myself that I want to be able to prove Denver right in why they picked me. I always had that chip on my shoulder.”
The Broncos took a chance on a young pass rusher from Oklahoma, and it’s proved to be an outstanding investment. Denver’s defense as a whole has improved, and Bonitto’s 11.5 sacks are a team-high for a team that leads the entire NFL with 58, the most in team history. He made sure to give the rest of his teammates their flowers when asked about Denver's franchise-breaking run.
“It’s really amazing, just knowing the types of guys that we have not only in that edge room but in the defensive tackle room," Bonitto said. "We always have a rush plan each and every week. Everyone always sticks to it, and we always are trying to find ways to work well together in the game—just talking and communicating different stuff like that."
The Broncos have some serious pash-rushing talent, with Jonathon Cooper (9.5 sacks), Zach Allen (8.5 sacks), John Franklin-Myers (six), Dondrea Tillman (five), and Jonah Elliss (five). Bonitto knows it all adds up.
"You can’t really just give it to one guy, there are so many guys that can contribute and help other guys get sacks. It’s me, ‘Coop,' ‘JFM’ (Franklin-Myers), and Zach. Even the young guys like ‘Till’ (Tillman) and Jonah. It’s just a collective group.”
Bonitto may lead the pack in quarterback takedowns, but he knows that when he can’t get home, his teammates will. The Broncos' defensive line has been lights out all season, and it continues to work as a collective to assert its dominance.
The Broncos have already paid Cooper this season and have found another gem in Bonitto, who will continue his dominance for years to come.
