Broncos DC Dishes on How OLB Nik Bonitto Gets 'His Share' of Sacks
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has played an enormous part in the team's success throughout the 2024 season. One of the most impactful pieces of the third-ranked Denver defense is third-year rush linebacker Nik Bonitto — the Broncos' first double-digit sack artist since Von Miller and Bradley Chubb in 2018.
On Friday, Joseph spoke highly of Bonitto’s growth in all aspects of being an edge defender.
“Obviously, Nik was drafted to be a pash rusher," Joseph said. "He was a great pash rusher in college and he is a great one right now. He’s playing well. His improvement really came through the run game. The more you can play, the more chance you can rush."
Coming out of Oklahoma in the 2022 draft, Bonitto was seen as a pass-rush specialist with great speed and explosiveness off the edge but needed to improve his run defense. While not perfect, he's proven to be much more capable of stopping the run thus far, making him a more complete edge rusher, which keeps him on the field.
"If you’re only a DPR [Defensive Pass Rusher]—just a rusher—we can’t play you every down," Joseph said. "As Nik improves, he’s gotten strong in the run game. He’s playing the run very well. That’s allowed him to have more rushes. Being a firmer player on the edge has allowed him to rush more often. Now his special trait has showed, and that’s pass rushing.”
The team was so impressed by Bonitto’s vast improvements that it felt comfortable trading away fellow pass rusher Baron Browning so he could see more snaps as a starter. Joseph has seen a lot of growth from Bonitto since he re-joined the team in 2023.
“Obviously again—through the draft process—we saw the special ability," Joseph said. "You’re always chasing pass rushers in a 3-4 defense. This kid was a natural rusher in college. Coming here his rookie year, you could see the traits. Again, he wasn’t playing all the time because he wasn’t a great run defender. Him being a run defender and getting stronger on the edge has allowed him to have more rushes."
Joseph also touched on how having great complementary pieces around him in the front seven has created some great one-on-one opportunities for Bonitto, with fellow rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper and interior rusher Zach Allen commanding attention from opponents.
"Obviously with multiple rushes, he is going to win his share. Having leads, having third downs be longer—those things—having ‘Coop’ opposite [of him] having Zach inside, it’s really a lot of things [that] allows him to get one-on-ones. Once he gets that, he’s going to win his share.”
Bonitto’s natural ability as a pass rusher caught the Broncos' eye, and he worked through his deficiencies in the ground game to become undeniable as a starter. He's a crucial piece of Denver’s defensive dominance, and with five games to go, he’ll have a shot at the sack title as he currently ranks No. 3 in the NFL with 10 quarterback takedowns.
Bonitto is in for a considerable payday if he continues on his current trajectory, and Denver would be wise to pay up sooner rather than later.
