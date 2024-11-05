Report: Broncos 'Open' to Trading TE Greg Dulcich
A mini fire sale is brewing in the Mile High City.
On the heels of unloading former starting outside linebacker Baron Browning, the Denver Broncos are also "open" to moving backup tight end Greg Dulcich ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported.
It's unclear what sort of late-round compensation the Broncos are seeking in exchange for Dulcich, healthy-scratched inactive since Week 5 after losing his stranglehold on the TE1 job. He caught just five of 12 targets for 28 scoreless yards prior to hitting the pine.
Once considered the future of the position, Dulcich — who's tallied more trips to injured reserve (3) than receiving touchdowns (2) thus far in his professional career — fell behind Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins on the depth chart. And now appears to be out of favor entirely.
The Broncos would clear $1.183 million in salary cap space, leaving behind $251,207 in dead money, by trading Dulcich, per Over The Cap.
“He’s working. His attitude is fantastic. He’s working his tail off. He’s doing all the things we’re asking of him. We’re just getting a little bit more right now from the others," head coach Sean Payton said last month.
