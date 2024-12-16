Report: Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II's Ankle Sprain is 'Minor'
Denver Broncos fans can exhale on Patrick Surtain II. Well, possibly.
Ian Rapoport reported on Monday morning that Surtain's ankle injury is "minor."
"Broncos star CB Patrick Surtain, who exited early with an injury, is believed to be dealing with a minor ankle sprain, source said," Rapoport posted on X.
Does this clear up Surtain's Week 16 outlook on the Broncos' short-week turnaround to face the Los Angeles Chargers? Not really, but it's a positive harbinger, at the very least.
Surtain exited Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts not long after picking off Anthony Richardson. He was initially banged up on the interception, but the Broncos kept him in the game. The injury was aggravated somewhat a few series later when Surtain hobbled off the field with the help of trainers.
Afterward, Payton faced a little blowback, but he stood resolute in defiance of the notion that the Broncos erred.
“Anything we do relative to a player’s injury is always if the medical staff feels like he can go back in and he’s healthy enough," Payton said. "There is never any, ‘Well we don’t need him now.’ It is just strictly, is he healthy enough to play? If he’s not, he won’t. If he is, he will play. I think that is the only way you can approach things like that.”
The Broncos defense isn't the same without Surtain, so let's hope it really is a "minor sprain" and he'll be good to go on Thursday night in L.A.
