Two Broncos Named to PFF's Preseason All-Rookie Team
The preseason has concluded, and the Denver Broncos finished 3-0 with outstanding performances. While going undefeated in the preseason is encouraging, the real takeaways are from standout individual performances, which Denver got some love for from Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness, who named Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and outside linebacker Jonah Elliss to his Preseason All-Rookie Team.
Nix showed why Sean Payton was elated to select him with the 12th overall pick back in April. The poise, accuracy, and command of the offense all shined through in his two games this preseason.
Nix finished with 205 passing yards on 30 attempts, two touchdowns, and a 116.7 passer rating. The players around the young quarterback seemingly elevated their game when he stepped on the field, and having that sort of sway with the rest of his team is remarkable for a rookie.
Multiple veterans in the locker room, his former Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, and Broncos legends Peyton Manning and John Elway have all given glowing endorsements of Nix and his athletic and mental abilities. Denver finally has a mature signal-caller, but more importantly, it has synergy between coach and quarterback.
Elliss also left a lasting impression through the preseason, wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. He finished the preseason with two sacks, one being a strip sack and fumble recovery and six QB pressures. The Broncos' edge room has lacked a true difference-maker since Bradley Chubb was traded away, but Elliss has shown encouraging signs of stepping into a lead role in the future.
Denver’s first two picks from the NFL draft have made PFF's Preseason All-Rookie Team, and that’s highly encouraging for the future. Nix showed he can command an NFL offense in Year 1, making his doubters sweat.
At the same time, Elliss has shown flashes of being a dominant edge rusher for a Broncos’ squad that desperately needs help. Having two promising young players at two of the most important positions in football bodes well for the Broncos' future, and fans will be on the edge of their seats for this duo's first snaps.
