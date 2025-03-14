Broncos Among PFF's Top 4 Teams that Added Most Talent in Free Agency
Sean Payton has quickly turned around the Denver Broncos' fortunes. After the disastrous tenure by Nathaniel Hackett, paired with the trade and contract extension of Russell Wilson's spoiled goods, expectations for the Broncos were understandably low for the foreseeable future.
However, after just three offseasons, the Broncos have turned things around and are now a potential dark horse team to win it all this season.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron has taken notice of the moves Denver made this offseason. After a relatively quiet offseason in 2024, thanks to Wilson's dead cap hit, the Broncos are shouting the time is now to close the gap in the AFC and make a run.
With Cameron naming the Broncos one of four teams that have added the most talent so far this offseason, the team just might make a run back to the top of the conference after years in disarray.
"The Broncos made an early splash in free agency by signing two of PFF’s top-30 available players—Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw—before striking again on Wednesday with the addition of recently released tight end Evan Engram on a two-year, $23 million deal," Cameron wrote. "While all three bring high-end talent, durability remains a concern. The trio missed a combined 33 games in 2024, making health a critical factor for Denver in 2025. However, if they can stay on the field and return to peak form, the Broncos' defense has the potential to be one of the league’s elite units."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Not often are the “winners” of free agency the teams that are the last ones standing come the NFL playoffs, but it's impossible not to be taken aback by how soundly and squarely the Broncos have attacked this offseason and addressed nearly every one of their biggest needs with solid veterans on contracts that, in a free agency period with many shockingly large deals, feel like relatively fair values.
There is a catch, of course, because three of the Broncos’ big four moves to date in signing Hufanga, Greenlaw, and Engram all come with the caveat of having an injury history and risk. Still, the Broncos have made solid bets across the board this offseason and now arguably feature one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league.
The Broncos still aren’t done, as they are one of a few teams that have been repeatedly listed in the former Cooper Kupp sweepstakes. The Broncos also have an absolutely massive need at the running back position, something both Payton and GM George Paton addressed publicly multiple times this offseason.
Fortunately for the Broncos, the 2025 NFL draft features one of the deepest pools of running back talent seen in quite some time.
It will take growth from Nix in Year 2, injury fortune, and continued improvements across Denver’s depth chart if the team is to compete with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills atop the Conference. However, the Broncos' moves this offseason indicate they feel the time is now, as they appear poised to enter an era of upper-echelon football in the Mile High City once again.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!