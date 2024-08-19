Broncos Player Grades From 27-2 Preseason Win Over Packers
The Denver Broncos blew out the Green Bay Packers, 27-2, on Sunday night in front of the home crowd. Every phase was clicking at a high level, and the Broncos scored on five of their 11 drives. More importantly, Denver scored on three of its four drives in the first half, including both with the first-team offense.
There was a lot to like about Denver's performance, including how well the first units looked on both sides of the ball, forcing some turnovers, including two on-downs. However, there were still some issues that the team needs to clean up, though most of those issues showed when the second- and third-string players were on the field.
To analyze that on an individual level, let’s get into the grades. Every player receives grades as long as they see the field, as regular-season snap requirements don’t apply to the preseason.
The preseason is about evaluation. The only players who don’t get graded are the special teams.
Quarterback
- Bo Nix | Grade: 68.7
- Jarrett Stidham | Grade: 59.7
- Zach Wilson | Grade: 47.3
Nix showed what he needed to lock up the starting job, and that announcement should come sometime this week. There's still a battle for the backup spot, but Stidham has a clear lead over Wilson.
Running Back
- Tyler Badie | Grade: 68.8
- Samaje Perine | Grade: 63.3
- Javonte Williams | Grade: 62.7
- Blake Watson | Grade: 61.3
- Jaleel McLaughlin | Grade: 60.8
- Audric Estime | Grade: 48.9
Badie has a great run that was called back for holding, but he has the speed and quickness to handle a handful of touches each game as the fourth back. Perine continued his fight to make the roster, and Watson also looked solid.
Estime looked great as a blocker, but his vision and burst weren’t on display in this game. It was tough watching him when he had the ball in his hands.
Fullback
- Michael Burton | Grade: 55.6
Burton is a reliable player, both as a blocker and on special teams.
Wide Receiver
- Tim Patrick | Grade: 84.3
- Courtland Sutton | Grade: 66.5
- Lil’Jordan Humphrey | Grade: 65.4
- Jalen Virgil | Grade: 59.9
- Michael Bandy | Grade: 59.3
- Phillip Dorsett | Grade: 53.2
- David Sills V | Grade: 51.3
- Josh Reynolds | Grade: 51.2
- Troy Franklin | Grade: 47.6
- Brandon Johnson | Grade: 45.6
- Marvin Mims Jr. | Grade: 45.5
What a game for Patrick. It's great to see him have the success he did.
Sutton looks much improved, showing more energy than he has in recent years. While many expected Mims to be a top-three receiver, Patrick, Sutton, and Reynolds filled out those spots. Mims needs to do more to compete with that order.
Franklin and Johnson have yet to play themselves into a roster spot, though Franklin will likely land one due to his draft status. Humphrey and Virgil have looked far more deserving, and there is a chance neither of them make it.
Tight End
- Greg Dulcich | Grade: 71.3
- Adam Trautman | Grade: 61.9
- Thomas Yassmin | Grade: 57.7
- Lucas Krull | Grade: 56.4
- Hunter Kampmoyer | Grade: 53.6
- Nate Adkins | Grade: 50.2
The Broncos need Dulcich to stay healthy and on the field because he has shown how big of a difference he can make, and no other tight end on the roster can make that kind of impact. Krull is viewed as a rounded player, though he hasn’t shown it this preseason.
As things stand, there isn’t a fourth tight end worth keeping on the roster after Trautman, Dulcich, and Krull.
Offensive Tackle
- Matt Peart | Grade: 72.5
- Garett Bolles | Grade: 67.4
- Mike McGlinchey | Grade: 60.2
- Demontrey Jacobs | Grade: 59.8
- Alex Palczewski | Grade: 41.3
- Frank Crum | Grade: 39.4
The top three tackles seem set, with Bolles and McGlinchey starting and Peart as the swing tackle. Will the Broncos keep four tackles?
Jacobs should have a lead on that spot, as Palczewski has struggled at tackle and guard. As for Crum, he has been atrocious and has rarely had a successful block.
Offensive Guard
- Calvin Throckmorton | Grade: 63.4
- Quinn Meinerz | Grade: 56.7
- Oliver Jervis | Grade: 54.1
- Will Sherman | Grade: 44.5
Everything at guard seems set, with Ben Powers, who didn’t play due to a rib injury, and Meinerz as the starters, with Throckmorton backing them up. The other guards looked like easy cuts in what action they had.
Center
- Luke Wattenberg | Grade: 67.6
- Sam Mustipher | Grade: 54.7
- Alex Forsyth | Grade: 48.6
Forsyth falls behind in this battle and goes from the second-string center to the third-string, with Mustipher moving up. Wattenberg looked good as the starter, and Mustipher looked like a capable backup.
The Broncos have given Forsyth opportunities at guard, and he has been terrible there.
Defensive Line
- Zach Allen | Grade: 70.2
- Malcolm Roach | Grade: 68.7
- John Franklin-Myers | Grade: 63.3
- Jordan Jackson | Grade: 53.4
- Jordan Miller | Grade: 53.2
- Eyioma Uwazurike | Grade: 52.5
- Matt Henningsen | Grade: 49.3
- Angelo Blackson | Grade: 49.2
- Elijah Garcia | Grade: 48.6
- D.J. Jones | Grade: 41.5
Based on what has been seen this preseason, Allen, Roach, and Franklin-Myers should be the top three players at the position.
Edge Rusher
- Nik Bonitto | Grade: 68.3
- Jonah Elliss | Grade: 67.8
- Dondrea Tillman | Grade: 61.5
- Jonathon Cooper | Grade: 55.3
- Baron Browning | Grade: 53.4
- Durell Nchami | Grade: 50.7
- Thomas Incoom | Grade: 46.3
There is a case to be made to keep five edge rushers, and Tillman has looked the most poised player to take that spot. Elliss and Bonitto are a dangerous duo due to their speed and athleticism to win around the corner, and it almost makes offenses pick their poison with who will cause disruption.
Inside Linebacker
- Justin Strnad | Grade: 72.6
- Andre Smith | Grade: 68.9
- Jonas Griffith | Grade: 66.7
- Alex Singleton | Grade: 65.4
- Cody Barton | Grade: 63.2
- Levelle Bailey | Grade: 52.4
Strnad has dramatically improved his defense, especially when working downhill against the run. It was hard not to be impressed with his game.
Singleton is a starter, and Barton seems set to be the other starter, though the Broncos may be better suited rotating Griffith and Barton based on down and distance.
Cornerback
- Ja’Quan McMillian | Grade: 70.1
- Riley Moss | Grade: 64.5
- Patrick Surtain II | Grade: 60.5
- Damarri Mathis | Grade: 59.6
- Kaleb Hayes | Grade: 58.9
- Kris Abrams-Draine | Grade: 57.6
- Tanner McCallister | Grade: 56.4
- Reese Taylor | Grade: 56.1
- Tremon Smith | Grade: 55.4
- Quinton Newsome | Grade: 53.6
McMillian is poised to become a household name this season, while Moss is poised to be the starter opposite Surtain. Seeing the depth step up is good, especially Hayes, who is a new addition to the team.
There will be some tough cuts at this position, and you have to wonder whether Levi Wallace could be one, as he has missed a lot of time with a lingering hamstring injury.
Safety
- Keidron Smith | Grade: 71.3
- P.J. Locke | Grade: 60.3
- Devon Key | Grade: 58.9
- Omar Brown | Grade: 58.3
- J.L. Skinner | Grade: 57.8
With Brandon Jones missing time, Key is making a case for being a starter next to Locke. Smith and Skinner seem to be battling for the last safety spot, and Smith’s play in coverage with two interceptions has to give him an edge.
