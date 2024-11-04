Broncos Player Grades from Brutal 41-10 Loss to Ravens
There was a lot of hope among Denver Broncos fans that they could win this game. Alas, the Broncos laid an egg against the Baltimore Ravens by losing 41-10. While the score doesn’t reflect it, some players had good or even great games, but it wasn’t enough.
There were enough issues and mistakes from those around those bright spots that kept the Broncos from playing a good brand of football, especially on the defensive side of the ball. There isn’t much more to say about the game, so let’s jump into the player grades.
Quarterback
- Bo Nix | Grade: 64.3
While it wasn’t a great game, it was a good one by Nix. The interception he threw was more on the receiver than Nix. Even though the pass looked high, it was necessary to get over the defender.
There was a reliance on passing to the left, where 21 of his 33 passes went, completing only eight. Nix also made some good plays with his legs, including a great play to catch the only touchdown the Broncos scored.
Running Backs
- Javonte Williams | Grade: 46.2
- Jaleel McLaughlin | Grade: 35.3
The Broncos need better from their running backs. McLaughlin has done nothing almost all season and had a terrible game against the Ravens. If Tyler Badie can come back this season, it is needed, as he was looking like the best of the bunch.
Williams' inconsistency continues, and the Broncos shouldn’t consider extending or re-signing him.
Wide Receivers
- Courtland Sutton | Grade: 72.6
- Devaughn Vele | Grade: 54.3
- Troy Franklin | Grade: 48.6
- Lil’Jordan Humphrey | Grade: 43.7
- Marvin Mims Jr. | Grade: 43.1
Sutton was the only receiver with a good game, making clutch catches and a touchdown pass. Vele was solid, but the rest of the receivers created more issues for the Broncos' offense than they solved. Humphrey let a pass go through his hands, leading to the aforementioned Nix interception.
Tight Ends
- Adam Trautman | Grade: 31.6
- Lucas Krull | Grade: 29.5
- Nate Adkins | Grade: 27.4
This tight-end room is the worst in the NFL. The Broncos' blocking tight ends are rough to watch with their inconsistency, and they lack a receiving threat, even with a career day from Trautman in Week 8.
Offensive Tackles
- Garett Bolles | Grade: 78.9
- Mike McGlinchey | Grade: 35.8
One tackle did an excellent job, while the other one was terrible. Bolles had some issues as a run blocker, but he did a fantastic job in pass protection.
McGlinchey struggled in both phases despite not allowing much pressure. His play as a run blocker was the worst thing he had done since joining the Broncos.
Interior O-Line
- Alex Forsyth | Grade: 76.2
- Quinn Meinerz | Grade: 69.5
- Ben Powers | Grade: 51.8
Forsyth will likely continue as the starting center, especially after his performance in Baltimore. Meinerz remains a reliable blocker, especially in the running game, while Powers has struggled the past few games.
The Broncos need Powers to bounce back to close out the season.
Defensive Line
- John Franklin-Myers | Grade: 65.5
- Zach Allen | Grade: 60.8
- Malcolm Roach | Grade: 52.6
- D.J. Jones | Grade: 44.8
- Jordan Jackson | Grade: 42.4
The Ravens controlled the trenches with their offensive line, and the Broncos' defensive line had almost no impact. Franklin-Myers had some great moments, and Allen had a few, but the Ravens completely countered the latter all game.
Roach, Jones, and Jackson were rough to watch. The best Broncos defensive lineman didn’t play enough snaps to qualify for a grade: Eyioma Uwazurike.
Outside Linebackers
- Nik Bonitto | Grade: 64.7
- Jonathon Cooper | Grade: 48.6
- Jonah Elliss | Grade: 46.7
- Baron Browning | Grade: 43.6
This was the best game from Bonitto as a run blocker. Was it perfect? No, but he was the most consistent he has ever been defending the run.
Cooper and Browning were rough to watch, and when defending a player like Lamar Jackson, pass-rush lane integrity is vital, and they both blew it repeatedly. Elliss got hit with a bad play in coverage that dropped his grade below 50. Browning was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.
Inside Linebackers
- Kwon Alexander | Grade: 63.2
- Cody Barton | Grade: 44.7
Alexander got a large number of snaps, and it makes sense, considering who the Ravens have at quarterback. He did pretty well on his snaps and was one of the few bright spots for a defense that allowed 41 points. Barton was terrible, and his lack of athleticism was displayed in almost every snap.
Cornerbacks
- Patrick Surtain II | Grade: 62.4
- Riley Moss | Grade: 47.9
- Ja’Quan McMillian | Grade: 39.2
Without a pass rush upfront, the Broncos' secondary was exposed. McMillian has been rough lately and just put forth the worst game in his career.
Moss was inconsistent at best, while Surtain graded well. Remember, penalties don’t get factored into grades, and Surtain had one.
Safeties
- Brandon Jones | Grade: 58.2
- Devon Key | Grade: 43.1
Key looked lost out there, and he directly impacted almost every big explosive play the Ravens had, being out of position or missing a tackle. Jones was solid against the Ravens, which was a tough matchup for him with what they do offensively.
