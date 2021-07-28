Broncos Player Profile: Quinn Meinerz | IOL

During the Senior Bowl this past January, no player drew people in more than Quinn Meinerz — and his belly. Meinerz was largely unknown playing for Wisconsin-Whitewater and had to make a huge jump in competition in accepting his invitation to compete in the Senior Bowl.

Meinerz ended up handling it extremely well and performed at a level that really caught the attention of NFL teams, including the Denver Broncos — who went on to select him late in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Meinerz was an instant fan favorite and it was largely because of his prodigious gut, which made the rounds within Broncos Country social media. This then led to him creating a T-shirt to help a young girl from his hometown that read ‘Belly of the Beast.'

Meinverz took his early fame, before ever taking an NFL snap, and turned it into helping someone in a bad spot. That shows his character.

Now, Broncos training camp has finally arrived and Meinerz has a job to do. He is in a competition potentially to be the starting center for the Broncos. He is extremely tough and physical as a blocker, but his technique is going to need work, but he also needs to develop at center.

In college, Meinerz played guard but was moved to center at the Senior Bowl which was his first exposure to playing the position. If he wants to win the job and outplay the incumbent Lloyd Cushenberry III, Meinerz is going to have to really step it up.

Even if he doesn’t win it, Meinerz will hang around as a depth piece as he can play both the center and guard positions. This was a draft pick to push Cushenberry and to bolster the Broncos' interior offensive line depth.

