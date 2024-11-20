Broncos Have 'a Playoff Spot With Their Name On it,' NFL.com Claims
The Denver Broncos took their heartbreaking loss in Kansas City and used it to stomp out the Atlanta Falcons 38-6, sweeping the NFC South. Sunday was the most complete game we’ve seen from the Broncos in years, as they dominated in all three phases.
The Broncos returning to the win column means getting a boost in NFL.com's power rankings, where they moved up two spots to No. 13 overall. Here’s what Eric Edholm had to say about Denver’s rebound against Atlanta.
“There was no better way to rebound from tough losses to the Ravens and Chiefs than with a thorough demolition of the Falcons at home. These Broncos can play. I knew the defense was legitimate going into Sunday, and that observation was only further hardened. Seeing Bo Nix dissect Atlanta's zone defenses all game was highly encouraging. Sean Payton remains the genius of the operation, as there appeared to be some guardrails and predetermined reads throughout the game script, but the rookie quarterback executed them to perfection. And when Nix had a few chances to create, he fared well. The schedule lines up pretty nicely over the next few games, even with the tough home stretch. If the Broncos can hold firm, there's a playoff spot with their name on it," Edholm wrote.
The Broncos defense proved it's a top unit in the NFL, keeping the high-powered Falcons out of the end zone even with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson in their ranks. Denver's cornerback trio of Patrick Surtain ll, Riley Moss, and Ja’Quan McMillian has proved yet again that they’re to be feared no matter who they match up with, holding Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr to 176 passing yards.
Broncos rush linebacker Nik Bonitto has quietly been in the race for sack leader this season, where his nine sacks currently tie with Dexter Lawerence for second-most in the NFL, 2.5 behind Trey Hendrickson.
Nix put himself firmly in the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year with a 307-yard, four-touchdown game. Week after week, he has proven he was the perfect pick for the Broncos, who now have a franchise quarterback to battle in the NFL.
If Nix keeps improving and the Broncos add more explosive weapons to the offense next year, they’ll be poised to make multiple playoff runs in the foreseeable future.
Next, the Broncos travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders, whom they haven’t beaten at home since moving from Oakland. A playoff run starts with a win this Sunday, but despite the Raiders' shortcomings, they’ll be looking to spoil the Broncos' momentum.
The Broncos must handle every opponent as if they’re facing a playoff team going forward.
