Broncos Insider: 'Keep an Eye' on Chargers Free-Agent DL Poona Ford
The Denver Broncos are weeks away from defensive tackle D.J. Jones hitting the open market as a free agent. He was a critical piece of Denver's defensive line rotation and its success against the run last season.
Despite some optimism about keeping Jones, the Broncos could find themselves outpriced and looking for a replacement. GM George Paton professed an interest in re-signing the veteran tackle during his Tuesday press conference at the NFL Combine.
"I will, definitely. We really like D.J.. We’d love to have him back, and we’ll have those conversations," Paton said.
This is standard practice, as it's easy for teams to talk to the representatives of their impending free agents. However, there's a concern that Jones may not come with a team-friendly price tag, as Spotrac has his market value at $11.2 million annually.
If the Broncos can’t come to an accord with Jones, KOA insider Benjamin Allbright suggested keeping an eye on Poona Ford, who spent last season making an impact for the Los Angeles Chargers defense.
"People talk about linebacker, free safety tight end and running back but one thing i haven’t seen talked about is a wide-body run plug defensive lineman for the Broncos to pursue in free agency," Allbright posted on X. "Keep an eye out on a Poona Ford if the team can’t keep DJ Jones at his price point."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Ford is a stout run defender who can generate some push in the middle as a pass rusher. Make no mistake; teams will want him because he's one of the better run defenders in the NFL.
Ford had the third-highest run defense grade from Pro Football Focus among defensive linemen with at least 200 run snaps. He can hold up against double teams, eat up space and blocks, and remain stout at the point of attack. His ability as a run defender helps out those around him because of the attention he generates.
In comparison, Jones ranked 20th, and Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, who rotated with Jones and is the only on-roster replacement, checked in at 38th. Jones would be a significant loss to Denver's run defense, and while Ford may not offer up as much as a pass rusher, that's where Roach had a more substantial impact.
Analyzing the Broncos' playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, the linebackers and edge defenders struggled against the run. But if you look closer, it was because the Broncos didn’t have a defensive lineman who demanded extra attention as a run defender. It has a domino effect from the inside out and from front to back.
If the Broncos can’t keep Jones, Ford would be a great replacement. He has consistently done well against the run, and Denver would get the bonus of taking him away from a divisional opponent.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!