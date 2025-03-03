Broncos Post-Combine 7-Round Mock Draft Reloads Offense Around Bo Nix
The 2025 NFL Combine is in the books, and the Denver Broncos got a good look at the next group of rookies entering the NFL. The Broncos clearly know where the holes on the roster are and putting their big board together.
Denver's priority is to add talent to the offense around Bo Nix, take him and the offense to the next level, and hopefully win a playoff game.
While free agency comes first, and the Broncos will look for answers there, they won’t be able to fill every hole before the NFL draft. But can Denver find the often-mentioned ‘joker’ for Sean Payton’s offense?
Well, this post-Combine mock draft is the 'dream' haul for the Broncos, who not only find one possible 'joker' candidate but three in their first three picks. Let's dive in.
Round 1, Pick 20: Colston Loveland | TE | Michigan
While a shoulder injury kept Loveland from participating in the workouts, he did get his measurements, all of which exceeded expectations. He stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 248 pounds, with many thinking he would struggle to push 240. It's a shame that we won’t be able to see him work out at that weight, as the shoulder injury will also keep him from doing so at his pro day.
As a receiver, Loveland is easy to watch. He's one of the better-receiving tight ends to enter the NFL. The concern is mostly about what he can do with the ball after the catch.
Loveland only averaged 5.2 yards after the catch last season, which would be tied for 47th-best out of 86 tight ends in college football. That would’ve ranked 21st out of 45 among NFL tight ends.
However, Loveland is a mismatch. He's too big for safeties and nickel corners and is too much of an athlete for linebackers.
The Broncos are looking for that kind of weapon for this offense, which is what the ‘joker’ term means and why it gets thrown around so much, as GM George Paton and Payton have both clarified.
The biggest concern with Loveland is his blocking, though Paton eased those anxieties at the podium in Indianapolis last Tuesday. To paraphrase Paton, it's easier to teach a receiving tight end to block than it is to teach a blocker to become a pass-catcher. Loveland has some tools and traits to develop as a blocker, but it'll be a matter of NFL coaching to get it up to par.
However, anyone expecting a Brock Bowers-type impact from Loveland as a rookie will likely be disappointed. But seeing Loveland produce a 500-600-yard rookie season with a handful of touchdowns would be reasonable, with plenty of room for growth and development.
Round 2, Pick 51: Dylan Sampson | RB | Tennessee
Sampson had an outstanding Combine workout despite not doing all the athletic testing due to a hamstring issue. While his 5-foot-8, 200-pound size might lead some to think that he's more of an outside runner, when you turn on his tape, you'll find he is significantly better working between the tackles than outside, where he had 19 runs of 10-plus yards in the four gaps and had a higher average per rush.
There is a slight concern about Sampson's ball security. He's below the one fumble every 100 touches threshold you look for, but one every 92.6 isn’t so far removed that it would take him off the board. Three of his four fumbles in 2024 came from working outside the tackles.
Sampson's work as a receiver is lacking in college, with only 40 catches in three seasons, but he wasn’t used that way because of the Tennessee offense, not because it's a shortcoming. When you see him work as a receiver, he has what you want, and he confirmed that with the Combine receiving drills the running backs do.
Sampson may be a cue to opposing defenses on third down because his pass protection is a mess, and the Broncos care about that. Pass protection and overall third-down ability are why Javonte Williams had a role last season. However, Sampson can develop to offer up enough ‘get in the way’ effort as a blocker to be somewhat effective.
Round 3, Pick 85: Savion Williams | WR | TCU
While he's a big receiver, Williams is more of an offensive weapon who can be deployed all over the formation, which is how TCU used him. In his 2024 season, he saw snaps as a Wildcat quarterback, running back, in the slot, on the boundary, and even in-line, which doesn’t include opportunities on special teams.
That might remind some Broncos fans of Marvin Mims Jr., but they're two different receivers. Williams is 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds and is such a gifted athlete.
There's a rawness to his route-running, but Williams runs slants and crossers well, and he has the right mentality in contested catch situations, where he caught 75% of such passes in his collegiate career, including 8-of-9 in 2024.
There will be a way to utilize Williams, even if his route-running doesn’t develop quickly. He's that kind of athlete and has that kind of play-making potential.
For someone who likes to move chess pieces around, like Payton, Williams could end up being a difference-maker for the Broncos offense from multiple spots on the field. Williams would be an immediate upgrade over Lil’Jordan Humphrey and could quickly fill that role as a rookie.
Round 4, Pick 121: Barrett Carter | LB | Clemson
The Broncos want to improve the middle of their defense, which means the linebacker position. The Broncos are expected to go out and buy a linebacker in free agency, but they still need to address the position's future as Alex Singleton enters the final year of his deal, and despite Payton and Paton's recent praise for Drew Sanders, he hasn’t shown anything on the field to justify much hope there.
Carter is a gifted athlete and fits the mold of the modern-day linebacker. While athleticism isn’t everything for the NFL, he has good football IQ and awareness, which is essential for linebackers.
If the Broncos land a free-agent linebacker, Carter would give them rounded-out depth, someone who can compete with Sanders and Levelle Bailey for the depth spots behind the coming free agent and Singleton. Then, next year, Carter would be in a position to compete for a starting job with Singelton poised to hit free agency.
Round 6, Pick 193: Upton Stout | DB | Western Kentucky
There's a good chance Stout will be off the board by the time this pick comes around. He's a versatile defensive back who can work in the slot or as a safety.
Stout would add depth behind Broncos nickel cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian while offering immediate special teams value. Although Stout may be small, he is tough, physical, feisty, and athletic. He's a coach's player, and position coaches will pound the table to add him to the room.
Round 6, Pick 199: Isaac TeSlaa | WR | Arkansas
TeSlaa is a slot receiver who can compete for the Humphrey role in the offense, which the Broncos need to upgrade. TeSlaa's size and athleticism make him a mismatch in the slot, but he can also be used on the boundary, depending on the situation.
His toughness should never be questioned, and he's unafraid when working across the middle. TeSlaa's route running is good, especially for quick-hit routes over the middle of the field, like slants.
Round 6, Pick 209: Cam Horsley | DL | Boston College
This late in the draft, you're betting on traits to develop. Horsley has the size, strength, and athleticism to be effective as a gap-penetrating defensive lineman that Denver utilizes.
With a lot of turnover at the position, possibly coming with the contract status of those on the roster, the Broncos can invest in someone to develop for next year and beyond. Horsley also has enough to immediately compete with Jordan Jackson for the rotation's final spot.
