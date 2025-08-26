First Look at Broncos' Initial 2025 53-Man Roster
The past 48 hours account for the most dreaded stretch on the NFL calendar for coaches. The Denver Broncos have whittled their 90-man offseason roster down to the initial 53 players ahead of Tuesday's 2 pm MDT deadline.
Several recent draft picks were cut, including 2025 seventh-round tight end Caleb Lohner and 2024 fifth-round running back Audric Estime. The Broncos made several other painful cuts, including the release of quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
But that means we have the initial roster to analyze. I say 'initial,' because the last few spots are subject to change depending on whether the Broncos are successful in making any waiver claims, or if they opt to sign a player who was released elsewhere.
With that said, let's examine the Broncos' initial 53-man roster of 2025.
Quarterback
- Bo Nix
- Jarrett Stidham
Analysis: Ehlinger made a case, and the Broncos reportedly love him, but he'll test the waters around the NFL before he decides whether to return to the practice squad.
Running Back
- J.K. Dobbins
- RJ Harvey
- Jaleel McLaughlin
- Tyler Badie
Analysis: This was one of the tougher positions to project, as the Broncos liked all of their backs. Estime might hurt the most, but the Broncos are reportedly interested in re-signing him the practice squad, as well as Blake Watson.
Wide Receiver
- Courtland Sutton
- Marvin Mims Jr.
- Troy Franklin
- Pat Bryant
- Trent Sherfield
Analysis: Undrafted rookie Courtney Jackson came close to making it, and Kyrese Rowan showed out in the preseason finale. It'll be interesting to see which survive the waiver wire, Joaquin Davis included.
Tight End
- Evan Engram
- Adam Trautman
- Nate Adkins
- Lucas Krull
Analysis: With Michael Burton headed to season-ending injured reserve with a hamstring, Adkins will serve as the team's fullback as well as tight end. However, Adkins has been hurt. He's expected back in September, hence no IR.
Offensive Line
- Garett Bolles
- Ben Powers
- Luke Wattenberg
- Quinn Meinerz
- Mike McGlinchey
- Matt Peart
- Alex Palczewski
- Alex Forsyth
- Frank Crum
Analysis: Calvin Throckmorton made a case for the roster, and if he goes unclaimed, the Broncos will likely re-sign him to the practice squad. Will Sherman, Clay Webb, and Xavier Truss are also in the mix.
Defensive Line
- Zach Allen
- D.J. Jones
- John Franklin-Myers
- Malcolm Roach
- Sai’vion Jones
- Eyioma Uwazurike
- Jordan Jackson
Analysis: The Broncos went with seven here, which was a big surprise. Uwazurike and Jackson both made the club.
Outside Linebacker
- Nik Bonitto
- Jonathon Cooper
- Jonah Elliss
- Que Robinson
- Dondrea Tillman
Analysis: It's good to see Tillman stick around. He didn't have a great preseason, but his rookie year was awesome.
Inside Linebacker
- Dre Greenlaw
- Alex Singleton
- Justin Strnad
- Karene Reid
Analysis: Levelle Bailey was the big shocker here, but the Broncos want him and Jordan Turner back, if they pass through waivers. Reid continues the Broncos' undrafted rookie tradition. In 21 of the past 22 years, an undrafted rookie has made the Broncos' 53-man roster out of camp.
Cornerback
- Patrick Surtain II
- Riley Moss
- Ja’Quan McMillian
- Jahdae Barron
- Kris Abrams-Draine
Analysis: Damarri Mathis was waived, ending his Broncos story in all likelihood. Keep an eye on Jaden Robinson and Reese Taylor as possible practice squad additions.
Safeties
- Talanoa Hufanga
- Brandon Jones
- P.J. Locke
- JL Skinner
- Devon Key
Analysis: Another position where the Broncos went with numbers. Key barely managed to hang on.
Specialists
- Wil Lutz | K
- Jeremy Crawshaw | P
- Mitchell Fraboni | LS
Analysis: Crawshaw is the punter, but he needs to prove he can hang in the actual games, after a lackluster preseason.