Broncos Predicted to Draft Michigan Playmaker in Round 1 by PFF
The Denver Broncos will look to improve the roster this coming offseason, specifically early in the 2025 NFL draft. One position that will be mocked to Denver in the latter half of the first round will be tight end.
Denver is currently receiving next to nothing from its trio of tight ends — Adam Trautman, Nate Atkins, and Lucas Krull — in the passing game and none are all that great as inline blockers. Therefore it makes some sense for the Broncos to consider the position early come April.
That’s a viable path, according to Pro Football Focus’ most recent mock draft from Gordon McGuinness. With PFF projecting Denver taking the first tight end off the board in Michigan's Colston Loveland, Denver could add a versatile piece to the offense that has been missing.
"The Broncos’ upcoming offseason should focus on surrounding quarterback Bo Nix with as much talent as possible. Adding a premium tight end would be a significant boost, especially considering no tight end on the current roster has more than 14 targets this season.
"Loveland has been outstanding in 2024, earning an 88.0 PFF receiving grade while averaging 2.67 yards per route run," McGuinness wrote.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Loveland is a good athlete for the tight end position. He explodes off the line at the snap, has extremely strong hands at the catch point, and offers flexibility to play in line or in the slot.
While not an overwhelming big player for a tight end listed at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds (245 is in the 18th percentile for tight ends at the NFL Combine dating back to 1999), Loveland plays tough as a blocker and in yards-after-catch situations, while not being special in either area.
Loveland is an exceptionally smart player who understands spacing as a pass-catcher and blocker deployed in a multitude of ways. He wouldn’t simply replace the Broncos’ tight ends should he land in the Mile High City, but with Sean Payton's emphasis on a “big slot,” Loveland would see ample snaps replacing Lil’Jordan Humphry as well.
The Broncos offense has been on the rise. Thanks in large part due to the growth of rookie quarterback Bo Nix into what appears to be a franchise-caliber quarterback, Courtland Sutton's re-emergence as a viable No. 1 receiver, and the upper-echelon play from the offensive line (specifically in pass protection), the Broncos offense just keeps getting better.
Since Week 7, Denver’s offense ranks 13th in the NFL in EPA/Play and 15th in offensive success rate compared to being the 26th-ranked offense in EPA/Play and 28th in success rate in Weeks 1-6. The offense is undoubtedly improving but still has ample room for growth under Payton.
Outside of running back, perhaps no position in Denver could use more of an immediate bump than tight end. Historically, though, neither tight end nor running back are high return-on-investment positions.
And given the incredible depth at tight end (as well as running back) in the upcoming draft class, Denver may consider other avenues with its first-round selection.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!