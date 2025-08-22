Broncos’ Preseason Finale Offers Do-or-Die Moment for Four Playmakers
September is almost here as the Denver Broncos finish off the preseason against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. The preseason finale is about finalizing those final few roster spots, as well as finding out which players teams want to keep around on the practice squad.
While Broncos head coach Sean Payton has mentioned the starters getting some reps, they probably won’t get many, and most of the game will go to those fighting for a spot on the roster or practice squad. For that reason, all five of the players to watch on offense are guys fighting for one of those spots.
There may be 20 spots open between the roster and practice squad at this point, so let’s get into the players.
Blake Watson | RB
Over the two preseason games so far, Watson has the second-most carries for the Broncos with 14, where he has picked up 62 yards rushing. He has looked quick and explosive, but has struggled to break away with only one run over 10 yards.
Watson has also added seven catches for 41 yards as a receiver, while also staying in to pass protect six times, where he did terribly. So, it's very clear what type of player Watson is and isn’t, and the issue before him is that the Broncos drafted RJ Harvey in the second round.
For a depth running back, guys have to play on special teams, and Watson has played zero third-phase snaps this preseason and only seven snaps during the 2024 regular season. Without the special teams' ability and the limitations as a runner, it makes the road to the roster challenging for Watson to make the roster.
However, the practice squad or another team's 53-man roster is potentially up for grabs, and Watson has shown a lot for both of those to be an option. Multiple teams are looking for running back help, so maybe Watson can have a good enough game to encourage an outside club to call the Broncos about a trade.
Audric Estime | RB
Estime is a power back, and while he has dropped some weight for this season, the burst isn’t there for him. Despite boasting the most carries, 17, so far in the preseason, he has picked up the fewest yards of all the backs, with 41.
With one catch that ended up being a big play and a couple of pass protection reps that went well, Estime flashed outside of his running ability, but will it be enough? His main competition for a spot is with Watson, and Watson seems to have the edge, despite Estime's fifth-round draft pedigree. That is, unless Sean Payton wants to keep Estime's power around more than another explosive player in Watson.
What helps Estime is his experience on special teams, which, although not perfect, has been solid and offers more than the Broncos have seen from Watson. Estime has a better chance for the practice squad for Denver simply because Watson is more likely to get claimed off waivers by another team.
Joaquin Davis | WR
After trading away Devaughn Vele, the Broncos may have a sixth spot open at wide receiver on the roster, and Davis is one of the two most likely to snag it. However, the two receivers in the running for that sixth spot seem more poised to land on the practice squad, if they clear waivers.
Davis has had a solid preseason showing and had a great training camp, so as the Broncos get ready for their preseason finale, the question is whether they try to hide Davis to help sneak him through waivers. So far, he's only had two catches on three targets, but he has also shown well as a blocker, and he's displayed a versatile skill set.
A big game in the finale could stand out to other teams, but it seems the Broncos have tried to hide Davis so far this preseason as much as they can. That's a good indication of how the team views him, so it’ll be interesting to see what the Broncos do with him in the finale.
Courtney Jackson | WR
The other receiver competing for a spot is Jackson, who has been featured as a returner this season, which could be his way onto the roster. With the new kickoff rules, which special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi helped design, the Broncos need another returner option.
Jackson has 11 combined returns out of the 18 the Broncos have totaled. Those returns have been a mixed bag from Jackson, where you can see the burst and explosion, but it doesn’t have that breakthrough strength or the vision to be a consistent threat, yet.
Offensively, Jackson is a limited route runner and more of a gadget player. Basically, Jackson is an undrafted rookie version of Marvin Mims Jr. when it comes to the usage on offense. Those limitations, along with a fumble, don’t help Jackson’s chances to make the roster.
The Broncos seem to be interested in re-signing Davis and Jackson to the practice squad, but they first need to clear waivers. While neither has shown enough to warrant overt concern about being claimed, that could change after the finale, which is what makes them both worth watching.
Frank Crum | OT
Even though Crum was a disaster as a rookie last year in the preseason, he still made the roster with the traits the Broncos coveted to develop. A year later, he has shown minimal improvement, which puts his spot in doubt.
The Broncos may fear that another team will claim Crum due to his traits, leading them to keep him on the roster once again. It would be difficult with the roster math, and the Broncos would likely short themselves at another position.
Like with the other players, Crum could show out in the finale and force himself onto the roster in Denver, or elsewhere. It hasn’t happened for Crum yet this preseason, though, as he has been one of the Broncos' worst blockers, but a lot can still change in the final game, and it bears monitoring.