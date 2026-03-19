How the Jaylen Waddle Trade Impacts the Broncos' Draft Strategy

The Denver Broncos made their free agency splash by trading for veteran wide receiver Jaylen Waddle . The Broncos sent their first-round pick (30th overall), third-round pick (94), and fourth-round pick (130) to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Waddle and a fourth-round pick (111th overall).

That will impact the Broncos' draft plans, but in more ways than the obvious loss of picks. Two obvious implications jump out:

Receiver isn’t likely to be high on Denver's priority board. They can take it easy during Round 1.

The Broncos don't have a first-round pick now, and they most likely don't have a way to get one without trading players.

Unlikely to Find a WR of Waddle's Caliber

While the Broncos had the 30th overall pick, even if they weren’t targeting a wide receiver, it was unlikely they’d find an impact player of the same caliber as Waddle. While there are good prospects like Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Omar Cooper Jr., they all have major concerns that would limit them in 2026 unless they vastly exceed expectations and develop at a faster-than-expected rate.

Still Have the Assets to Move Around

Sitting with the 62nd overall pick, and no other picks until No. 108th and 111th overall in the fourth round, the Broncos could move up from 62 using picks, but not back into the first round, without trading future selections. Denver likes the team it has, and while a few players could still be traded, it’d likely be for additional picks rather than as part of a package to move back into the first round.

Trade-Down Options

Denver Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Those are the obvious impacts, but there are a couple more that may not be as obvious. Denver could be more willing to trade down from 62 and try to stack more picks in the range of, say, 80-120.

This is where many draft analysts really like the 2026 class. The talent at the top is missing, and there will be ‘reaches’ for players who may not be worth the pick in a normal year, but it balances out in that 80-120 range.

That range is where you look for depth pieces to develop, and it could allow Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton to do exactly as they said and draft prospects with a three-year window in mind. Obviously, the further down the board you go, the less likely you are to hit, but some positions still have a solid hit chance when you get later.

Those positions line up with what the Broncos need, especially if you look at the draft through a three-year window. Tight end , primarily a blocking tight end, has multiple players in that 80-120 range, which is also said to be the sweet spot for linebackers , while running backs have three players with a top 100 grade, and all of them could be gone by the end of the second round.

If Denver is looking to round out its running back room, that range could be great. From 101-120, there are three to five backs, depending on medicals and character, and they could all be a major fit for what the Broncos are looking for.

Fourth-Round Pick Swap: Extra Value

Another element, and it plays into the previous one, is that Denver felt it needed to get that little extra value by moving up 19 spots in the fourth round, giving up pick No. 130 and getting No. 111 from Miami. Again, that gives the Broncos No. 108 and 111, but they have a viable option to move back up into the third round.

Denver traded up to the 101st overall pick in the third round in 2025 to get defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones, sending the 130th and 111th overall picks for the 101st and 134th overall picks. So, with No. 108 and 111, the Broncos could get into the late 80s when looking at some trades from the past few years. If a guy they absolutely love falls into the mid/late third round, they still have that ammo to move up.

Even after giving up two picks, Denver still has the versatility to move up and down in the draft, and it is helped by flipping those fourth-round picks. It isn’t as much movement having their first and third-rounders would give them, but it is still a good way to head into the draft.

The Takeaway

The impact of this trade is that the Broncos get a better receiver than they would’ve targeted in the draft, for 2026 at least, still keep their ability to move around the board, and put themselves in a good spot to target their three remaining needs in the ‘sweet spots’ for those positions in what is a weak draft overall.