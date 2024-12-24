Broncos Promote RB Blake Watson to 53-Man Roster
The Denver Broncos made not one but two moves at the running back position on Tuesday.
While also designating RB Tyler Badie to return off injured reserve, the Broncos promoted RB Blake Watson from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced.
Cornerback Levi Wallace was waived in a corresponding transaction.
An undrafted rookie, Watson got his first NFL touches during last week's loss to the Chargers, converting four carries into 10 yards. He added one catch for 13 yards in a small sample size that encouraged head coach Sean Payton.
"We've seen it with Blake. He's been practicing really well, so he got his opportunity and ran the ball really well," Payton said after the game. "I think that's going to be good for us going forward.”
Watson could continue to see action in Saturday's pivotal showdown with the Bengals, particularly if RB Jaleel McLaughlin (quad) remains sidelined. McLaughlin, who missed Week 16, was a limited participant in practice Tuesday.
