Report: Broncos Waive CB Levi Wallace, Designate RB Tyler Badie to Return
The Denver Broncos made a pair of roster moves on Christmas Eve. As the work week of preparation to face the Cincinnati Bengals began in earnest, the Broncos designated running back Tyler Badie to return off injured reserve and waived cornerback Levi Wallace, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
"Broncos have waived CB Levi Wallace per source. RB Tyler Badie has been cleared to practice. He’s been on IR since a back injury in week 4 vs Jets," Klis posted on X.
Klis also reported that second-year running back Jaleel McLaughlin returned to practice on Tuesday, which gives the Broncos a nice boost entering this crucial Week 17 matchup with the Bengals. McLaughlin is Denver's second-leading rusher, but missed Week 16 with a quad injury.
Badie's return is interesting. As the Broncos' run game faltered in the first quarter of the season, he was tapped to help give the offense a boost on the ground.
That bigger bite at the apple came at MetLife Stadium in a rainy downpour vs. the New York Jets, where Badie would suffer a scary injury that required him to be transported to the hospital. While he was being observed, the Broncos flew home to Denver, and he later followed. He's been on IR since.
As for Wallace, the Broncos signed him in the spring to help solidify the cornerback position. When Riley Moss won the starting No. 2 cornerback slot opposite of Patrick Surtain II, Wallace was relegated to a mostly backup role.
Moss went down with a knee injury in Week 12, which thrust Wallace into the limelight for the Broncos' Monday Night Football tilt vs. the Cleveland Browns. Alas, after helping Jerry Jeudy post a career and record-setting night, while Jameis Winston passed for 497 yards, Wallace hasn't been seen since.
With Moss expected back this week, the Broncos still have Damarri Mathis and Kris Abrams-Draine on the roster. Wallace became expendable. Happy trails.
