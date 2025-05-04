Broncos Found: Scouting Alabama OLB Que Robinson
The Denver Broncos made three picks on the final day of the NFL draft, with two of them being relatively unknown. After taking some time to watch their tape, let's dig into the scouting report for Alabama rush linebacker Quandarrius 'Que' Robinson, Denver's fourth-round pick.
Pros
Robinson is a long and explosive athlete with traits to work as an edge rusher or drop into coverage. He was praised for his special teams play by his former coach, Nick Saban, and there are no questions about his character on or off the field. With those traits, Robinson could play a versatile role in the NFL.
One thing about Robinson that is easy to see is how much he hates being stuck on blocks, and he plays with his pants on fire to get off them. He is a long-strider mover but knows how to change his gait to catch blockers sleeping. The athletic and physical tools are there, but he is extremely raw as a player.
Cons
Robinson has only played 370 snaps on defense, and it shows. He lacks experience, and the technical refinement is lacking.
There are questions about Robinson's strength and weight profile, as well as his ability to hold up against the run off the edge. While he can also play as an off-ball linebacker, there are concerns about his instincts and awareness, which may limit his ability to contribute early in coverage.
While Robinson can contribute to special teams early, it will take time before he can do so on defense outside of a very niche role. It will take two or three years under the rookie contract to develop him to the point where he can play a role on a defense that has expanded beyond being a niche situational player.
Fit with Broncos
The best way for Robinson to make an impact as a rookie is on special teams. He is an outstanding third-phase player and was one of the best in the class.
But, for a fourth-round pick, you want a bit more on defense. The way Robinson can make an impact is in situational pass-rush situations, as an A-gap mugger, and as a spy against quarterbacks from an off-ball linebacker position.
