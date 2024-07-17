Gut Reaction: Broncos Give RG Quinn Meinerz Enormous Payday
On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos agreed to terms with fourth-year right guard Quinn Meinerz on a massive four-year, $80 contract extension. The man formerly known as 'The Belly' will get $24 million in Year 1.
It's quite the triumph for Meinerz, considering his path to the NFL and how touch-and-go things got for him. To make it the very top and become one of the highest-paid players at a position is a noteworthy achievement for any player drafted into the NFL, but as a small-school prospect hailing from Wisconsin-Whitewater, it's even more impressive.
It's hard enough to garner NFL attention playing Division III football. But to have your entire NFL future threatened by the pandemic, the way that Meinerz's was, must have been harrowing.
Just as Meinerz was building up some buzz and momentum, the pandemic hit, and the NCAA Division III canceled the entire 2020 football season. Not to be deterred, he spent the year training at his family's hunting camp in Ontario, which is where the famous images of him knocking down trees came from.
Meinerz's best hope for getting drafted would be the 2021 Senior Bowl, where he was fortunate to garner an invite. Let's just say that he did not squander this opportunity, proving equal to it in every measure and fully arriving on the radar of every NFL team.
That included the Broncos, who eventually drafted Meinerz at No. 98 overall in the third round. From there, like most rookies, it took him a little time to get his NFL footing, but he was an entrenched started by Year 2.
Meinerz hasn't looked back. Last year, he started every game for the Broncos, putting together an All-Pro body of work. Although he received qualifying votes for both the Pro Bowl (alternate) and All-Pro team, he didn't actually make either all-star squad, officially going down as a snub.
After all, Meinerz finished as the third-highest-graded offensive guard at Pro Football Focus, which is something all NFL players covet. His snubbing from any NFL all-star honors likely had something to do with his relatively low public profile, but the dagger, if we're being honest, was playing on a team viewed as a basement dweller.
Great players on bad teams can garner individual accolades, but they have to practically be twice as good and do it for twice as long. If the Broncos' rebuild can get off the ground sooner than later, Meinerz is likely to become a perennial Pro Bowl/All-Pro player, especially now that the league has a confirmation of his excellence by way of his payday.
Sadly, stuff like that does matter when it comes to a player's all-star outlook because it not only raises his profile in the press (think of all the news surrounding Meinerz's name right now), but it also creates the perception of excellence, being a top-five highest-paid-at-your-position guy.
The Broncos have invested heavily in the offensive line over the past two years, which showcases Sean Payton's 'inside-out' philosophy. He understands how a team's bread gets buttered offensively. If a young quarterback is viewed as a future franchise guy, it's incumbent on the team to ensure he's protected up front. The Broncos are closing ranks around Bo Nix before our very eyes.
Left tackle Garett Bolles' future is up in the air, but in a contract year, the Broncos hope to see him deliver another solid campaign, and perhaps he, too, can garner an extension. There's still some uncertainty at center, as Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth, and Sam Mustipher compete for the opportunity to succeed Lloyd Cushenberry III as the team's starter.
That competition will take care of itself, and whichever guy gets the nod — likely Wattenberg or Forsyth — he'll be buoyed by the collective presence of two veterans on each side — Bolles and Ben Powers on the left, and Meinerz and Mike McGlinchey on the right.
Bottom Line
Hats off to the 25-year-old Meinerz, whose hard work has paid off. That's life-changing money, and he could be just scratching the surface of his ultimate earning potential, especially if he can sustain this level of performance and stay healthy.
Meinerz is the first offensive lineman drafted by the Broncos to garner a second contract since Bolles got his in the middle of the 2020 season. The Broncos let Cushenberry go, knowing that the budget would be going to Meinerz.
I'm glad the Broncos took care of Meinerz before training camp and dispensed with all the speculation that would have accompanied him playing in a contract year. Now, all eyes turn to wideout Courtland Sutton and his stand-off of sorts with the Broncos.
Here's to hoping that situation can get solved before the cleats hit the grass at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit on July 26.
