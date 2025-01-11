Broncos RG Quinn Meinerz & DL Zach Allen React to Garnering All-Pro Nod
After being snubbed in the Pro Bowl voting, two very deserving Denver Broncos were recognized for their on-field contributions on Friday by the Associated Press. A whopping five Broncos were selected to the AP's All-Pro Team, including the two Pro Bowl snubs: right guard Quinn Meinerz (first-team) and defensive end Zach Allen (second-team).
The five All-Pro selections is the most for the Broncos since 1996, symbolizing the upward trajectory head coach Sean Payton has the team on. In the case of Meinerz and Allen, they turned in a campaign that was at the very pinnacle of their respective positions.
While the Pro Bowl voting is convoluted by fan contributions, making it even more of a popularity contest, the AP's All-Pro Team is selected by credible journalists who also weigh in on the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Some would argue that an All-Pro nod is significantly more meaningful than the Pro Bowl, and it would seem that Payton might be sympathetic to such assertions.
“The Pro Bowl in one thing, I get it. A lot of different people vote," Payton said. "This All-Pro—and anybody who votes on—for instance the [Pro Football] Hall of Fame—remember it’s one team: AFC and NFC. It’s a tremendous honor for those guys, and I’m proud of all of them. Our team was excited for all of them. [It is] much deserved.”
On Friday, Meinerz shared his reaction to finally being recognized as the NFL's best right guard.
“When that comes out, that’s the true ranking of where people are at," Meinerz said. "To be named the No. 1 right guard—it’s incredible. I’ve set out on these types of lofty goals going all the way back to [my] rookie year. Some days—I wasn’t really convinced that it was an obtainable goal."
Obtainable it was. And you can believe that — health-willing — Meinerz will be cleaning up the individual accolades moving forward, especially now that the Broncos are no longer a cellar-dweller and can capitalize on the elevated profile and team cache.
"On an induvial perspective, I’m proud of myself," Meinerz said. "These things don’t happen by accident. Hard work works. I’ve had a really good season and I’m looking to keep getting better.”
Meinerz was a 2021 third-round pick out of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He quickly became a starter, and has been entrenched at right guard ever since. The Broncos rewarded him with a lucrative four-year, $72 million extension with $45 million guaranteed.
While Meinerz didn't need the All-Pro recognition, per se, it's nice to add the first league-wide accolade to his NFL resume. And the same can be said for Allen, who's been grinding in the NFL since 2019.
Originally an Arizona Cardinals' third-round pick in 2019, the Boston College prospect developed nicely in the desert. Learning from the likes of J.J. Watt, Allen hit the free-agent market in the spring of 2023, opting to follow his long-time defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to the Mile High City.
Allen was solid and Pro Bowl-caliber in Year 1 with the Broncos, but he took it to an entirely different level in 2024. Allen was the best interior pass rusher in the NFL, finishing with 8.5 sacks and leading all NFL interior defensive linemen in 2024 in quarterback pressures (67).
Allen became the first Broncos interior defensive lineman since Trevor Pryce in 2001 to be named an All-Pro. Allen shared his reaction to the All-Pro nod on Friday.
“It definitely means a lot. A lot of work went into it," Allen said. "A lot of people helped me get here. When you play with great players, it definitely helps too. You saw we got five guys. It’s really cool for kind of the country starting to recognize what we’re doing here. [We’re] building something special. Hopefully, we can just keep it going into the playoffs.”
Joining Meinerz on the All-Pro first-team are cornerback Patrick Surtain II and returner Marvin Mims Jr. With Allen is outside linebacker Nik Bonitto. Surtain, Mims, and Bonitto were all voted to the Pro Bowl.
But as Allen states, it helps having a bonafide supporting cast. With Bonitto and fellow rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper ripping it up on the edge, Allen was freed up to win more one-on-one matchups, while having a shutdown cornerback is a boon to any front-seven player.
Meinerz also benefited from a massive upgrade in talent around him this past offseason, especially at first-round quarterback Bo Nix turning in a historic rookie campaign. It's all good things for the Broncos, who now face the monumental task of battling the No. 2-seeded Buffalo Bills in Upstate New York on Sunday in the AFC Wildcard Round of the playoffs.
The Broncos are currently eight-point underdogs.
