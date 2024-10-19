Report: Broncos Re-Sign Familiar-Face Playmaker to Practice Squad, Cut IOL
Only a couple of days since he was released from the 53-man roster, rookie running back Blake Watson has re-signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad, according to NFL inside Aaron Wilson. In a corresponding move, the Broncos waived interior offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen, per Wilson.
It's good to keep Watson in the fold. The Broncos signed him as a college free agent following the 2025 NFL draft, and promised him a lot of money. The team thinks highly of Watson, based on the NFL's love language, money.
Watson has spent most of his time on the practice squad this year, but he was signed to the 53-man roster and dressed for the Broncos' Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He proved himself to be the playmaker the Broncos believed him to be in the preseason.
The Broncos' ground attack has been inconsistent all season long, but it came alive in Thursday night's win over the New Orleans Saints. Denver rushed for 225 yards in New Orleans, led by Javonte Williams' 88 yards and two touchdowns.
The Broncos had just gotten rookie fifth-rounder Audric Estime back from injured reserve, and clearly want to get him more involved in the offense, but his ball insecurity makes it hard to trust him. Once again, he lost a fumble vs. the Saints, finishing with five carries for 29 yards (5.8 avg). The ability is there if he can learn to hold onto the ball.
Translation: there could still be a place for Watson. Even from the practice squad, the Broncos can use NFL elevations to include Watson on gameday without having to sign him to the 53-man roster, or risk him to the waiver wire.
Watson did pass through NFL waivers unclaimed, but he knows Sean Payton's offense now, and the odds are, his time will come. Eiselen joined the Broncos' practice squad on October 8.
