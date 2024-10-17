Report: Broncos Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of TNF Saints Tilt
The Denver Broncos have reportedly waived rookie running back Blake Watson, according to the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson. The move was made to make room for three players the Broncos officially activated from injured reserve on Thursday ahead of the team's road tilt vs. the New Orleans Saints.
If Watson passes through waivers, expect him to be re-signed to the practice squad. We learned early on Thursday that rush linebacker Baron Browning would be among the IR activations, but 9NEWS' Mike Klis has reported that the Broncos have also green-lit right tackle Mike McGlinchey and cornerback Damarri Mathis.
The veteran reinforcement is good news for a young and beleaguered Broncos team. Denver has won three of its last four games, but the team has been woefully inconsistent on offense.
McGlinchey's leadership and veteran competency should elevate a Broncos offensive line that has been reeling without him and starting center Luke Wattenberg. The Broncos had some success with McGlinchey's initial replacement at right tackle — Alex Palczewski — but he's dealing with an ankle injury that cost him last week's game and he's been ruled out of Thursday night.
Wattenberg was placed on IR last week, so it's the Alex Forsyth show at center for the foreseeable future. With McGlinchey returning, the Broncos' initial starting five has four of its key cogs.
Perhaps that will assist with Sean Payton's persistence to get the Broncos' ground game rolling, which has been a big source of the offense's overall inconsistency. What McGlinchey lacks, at times, as a pass blocker, he's traditionally made up for as a run blocker.
On the other side of the ball, Patrick Surtain II has been ruled out of Thursday night's tilt with the concussion he suffered on Sunday, creating a need at cornerback. The Broncos had options at corner, including rookie fifth-rounder Kris Abrams-Draine, but it seems that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph might be more comfortable with the young veteran, Mathis.
Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian have been stalwarts this season, and free-agent newcomer Levi Wallace filled in admirably when Surtain went down last week. But Mathis has a lot of experience with Joseph, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him leapfrog both Wallace and Abrams-Draine in the Broncos' Thursday night tilt with the Saints.
Browning's return is welcome, but far from dire. The Broncos rank No. 2 in the NFL in sacks, with 22. The outside linebacker trio of Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, and rookie Jonah Elliss has more than held its own in Browning's absence, with a little help from Dondrea Tillman.
However, Browning presents a rare blend of twitched up athleticism and strength on the edge that no other Broncos pass rusher does, and Joseph will have plenty of uses for it. The injury bug remains Browning's biggest impediment to NFL success.
Here's to hoping Browning stays healthy from here on out in a contract year because, as it stands, the Broncos are likely leaning toward extending Cooper. Both Browning and Cooper were members of the team's 2021 NFL draft class and are playing in the final year of their respective contracts.
