Report: Broncos Re-Sign WR Kaden Davis to Practice Squad

Davis was waived by Denver last week.

Zack Kelberman

Aug 5, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Kaden Davis (13) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Broncos have brought back a familiar player, re-signing wide receiver Kaden Davis to the practice squad, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Tuesday.

Davis, 26, was waived last week after Denver signed running back Salvon Ahmed to the practice team.

Undrafted in 2022, Davis spent part of his rookie campaign with the Broncos before a foray into the then-United States Football League the following year. He had a stint with the Lions this offseason and, upon being axed by Detroit, resurfaced in the Mile High City last month.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound receiver has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Davis once again becomes the third WR on Denver's taxi squad, rejoining Michael Bandy and David Sills.

The club is carrying six wideouts on its 53-man roster: Courtland Sutton, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Marvin Mims, Josh Reynolds, Troy Franklin, and Devaughn Vele.

