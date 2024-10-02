Broncos Sign Ex-Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed to Practice Squad
With injuries mounting at the position, the Denver Broncos signed former Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.
Wide receiver Kaden Davis was released in a corresponding transaction.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Undrafted out of Washington in 2020, Ahmed spent his first four seasons with the Dolphins. He appeared in 38 games, tallying 593 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 163 carries (3.6 yards per attempt) while adding 40 catches for 274 yards and a receiving score.
The 5-foot-11, 197-pound back reportedly ran a 4.32-second forty-dash at the Husky Combine and has broken off several long gainers in NFL preseason play.
"Light on his feet. Runs with some spark in the open field," NFL.com draft guru Lance Zierlein wrote in Ahmed's scouting profile. "Good lateral foot quickness. Shows ability to alter rush track and stack his cuts. Moves quickly in tight spaces. Has speed to hit a home run if he finds his runway. Able to catch a swing pass and do something with it. Built low and runs low. Speed to keep it play-side around the corner."
Ahmed's arrival comes as the Broncos lost RB Tyler Badie to a potentially severe back injury in last Sunday's victory over the New York Jets. Badie is a candidate to land on injured reserve, where rookie RB Audric Estime (ankle) also resides for at least another week.
The Broncos currently are carrying four RBs on their active roster: Badie, Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Blake Watson.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!