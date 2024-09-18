Broncos Release OLB Ronnie Perkins from Injured Reserve
The Denver Broncos made a second move at outside linebacker Tuesday, releasing Ronnie Perkins from their injured reserve list, per the NFL transaction wire. As previously reported, the team also signed OLB Andrew Farmer to the practice squad.
A former Patriots draft pick, Perkins was plucked off New England's taxi squad last September and appeared in seven games for the Broncos, totaling nine solo tackles, two tackles-for-loss, and one quarterback hit across 149 defensive snaps.
The 6-foot-3, 253-pound 'backer inked a reserve/future contract with Denver in January. He was waived/injured by the club on Aug. 6 and reverted to IR the following day.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
That Perkins was jettisoned and Farmer added is an ominous sign for Broncos starting OLB Baron Browning, who suffered a foot injury early in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Browning did not return to the contest and underwent an MRI on Monday; his status remains unclear.
Denver is carrying four EDGE rushers on its 53-man roster (Browning, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Jonah Elliss) and two on its practice squad (Farmer, Dondrea Tillman).
The Broncos (0-2) travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers (2-0) in Week 3.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!