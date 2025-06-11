Broncos Release Specialist After Signing RB J.K. Dobbins
The Denver Broncos officially signed running back J.K. Dobbins to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday, confirming prior media reports.
To make room on the offseason roster, the Broncos released long snapper Zach Triner in a corresponding transaction.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Undrafted in 2015 out of little-known Assumption University, Triner has made 84 career appearances since entering the league, including six seasons with the Buccaneers during which he won a Super Bowl. The 34-year-old spent part of the 2024 campaign on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad.
Triner signed a non-guaranteed one-year, $1.17 million contract with the Broncos in April, reportedly to provide "legitimate competition" for incumbent long snapper Mitch Fraboni, who inked a three-year extension at the start of the offseason.
Recovering from a minor back operation that sidelined him during spring practice, Fraboni is expected to return for training camp and should continue as Denver's primary deep snapper for the third consecutive season.
“The intricacies of that are the location. When you look at a snapper like that, you look at where the ball is located, how tight the spiral is, and then the lace location," former Broncos special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica said of Fraboni last September. "That also has to do with the holder, so I would say that they are in a good spot. They are in a really good spot. It is further ahead than it was last year at this time, and it’s good to see that. Any time you can see players who are working on things and then it ends up converting, especially on Sundays, it’s really neat to see.”