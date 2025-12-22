Broncos’ Late-Season Loss to Jaguars Fits a Super Bowl Blueprint

There's no way to sugarcoat it: the Denver Broncos failed to get the job done against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Broncos' defense had its worst outing of the season, and the offense and special teams had mistakes at the wrong times, resulting in a 34-20 loss to Jacksonville.

While it's disappointing that the Broncos didn't get it done, particularly after finding a way to beat a good Green Bay Packers team a week earlier, it's not the first time Denver took one on the chin in the final weeks of the season in which they were a playoff contender.

In fact, one can go back to the three seasons the Broncos won the Super Bowl and find games in the final three or four weeks of the season when they failed to execute enough, and it cost them.

This includes games which some would say the Broncos had no business losing, games against playoff contenders who simply outplayed them, and at least one game when they flat-out got their butts kicked.

Yet, while those losses were painful, they did not spell the end of the Broncos' seasons. While a Super Bowl win is far from guaranteed, the 2025 Broncos don't have to let the loss to the Jaguars define the season, just as past teams didn't let losses down the stretch define them.

Let's take a look at the three seasons the Broncos capped off with a Super Bowl win... and the games they lost down the stretch that might have made some wonder if they had any chance of winning the big game.

2015 Broncos

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates a sack against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

The Broncos were 10-2 going into the final four weeks of the season, boasting the NFL's best defense, and had a chance to clinch the AFC West and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. They were set to host the then-Oakland Raiders, who were 5-7 at that point.

The Broncos proceeded to have one of their worst showings on offense that season, holding a 12-0 lead at halftime after four field goals, then got shut out in the second half while the Raiders scored a touchdown and a safety in the third, then got the game-winning TD with 14:26 left in the fourth. Brandon McManus missed a field goal with 10:27 left and the result was a 15-12 loss.

Then the Broncos dropped another game, this time in Pittsburgh. The Broncos appeared to be on their way to beating the Pittsburgh Steelers after leading 27-13 at halftime, but were shut out in the second half as the Steelers scored 21 points for a 34-27 victory.

The Broncos punted on the bulk of their drives in the second half and Brock Osweiler threw a late interception that set up the game-winning touchdown for the Steelers with 3:29 left.

But the Broncos found a way to close it out, coming from behind against the Cincinnati Bengals when down 14-3 at halftime to win in overtime, 20-17. Then came the home game against the then-San Diego Chargers in which Peyton Manning, who had been out with a foot injury for multiple games, took over at quarterback in the second half and the Broncos pulled out a 27-20 win.

From there, the Broncos' defense took over, and the offense did enough to beat the Steelers and New England Patriots in the AFC playoffs, then top the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

1998 Broncos

Jan 31, 1999; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis (30) carries the ball against Atlanta Falcons defenders Eugene Robinson (41), John Burrough (91), and Ray Buchanan (34) during Super Bowl XXXIII at Dolphin Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

This was the season the Broncos had a top defense, a strong offensive line, and an MVP season from Terrell Davis. The Broncos were also in pursuit of perfection, boasting a 13-0 record heading into a game against the New York Giants, who were 6-8 at the time.

The Broncos trailed the majority of that game, down 13-9, before Davis got a 27-yard touchdown run to put them up 16-13. But the Broncos couldn't close out, giving up a 37-yard touchdown pass from Kent Graham to Amani Toomer with 57 seconds left, and lost 20-16.

The Broncos, at the time, were at least thinking the pressure of a perfect season was off their shoulders, but then came another wake-up call. The Broncos led the Miami Dolphins 13-7 at halftime, but the Dolphins scored 21 unanswered points until 8:15 remained in the fourth quarter, when Vaughn Hebron returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

But it wasn't enough, as the Dolphins intercepted John Elway in the final minutes and got a field goal to win 31-21.

That meant the Broncos needed a win to secure the No. 1 seed — and they got it by beating the Seattle Seahawks 28-21. The Broncos then scored a win over the Dolphins and New York Jets in the AFC playoffs, before topping the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII.

1997 Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway celebrates his team's victory over the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII January 25, 1998 in San Diego, Calif. Super Bowl Xxxii John Elway Rides The Shoulders Of Fans | JIM GEHRZ/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

This was the year the Broncos won their first Super Bowl, and they had to do it as a Wildcard team. The Broncos played in a tough AFC, and it wasn't easy down the stretch — with two games in the final four weeks standing out as tough losses.

In Week 15, the Broncos lost to the Steelers. The Broncos led 14-7 in the first quarter, only for the Steelers to tie it 21-21 at halftime.

The Broncos were held to a field goal in the second half, losing 35-24. Denver allowed two rushing touchdowns by Kordell Stewart in the second half.

Then came Week 16, with the Broncos facing the San Francisco 49ers. The Broncos took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, then the 49ers proceeded to take them to the woodshed, outscoring them 34-7 for a 34-17 win.

The 49ers' scoring included Merton Hanks getting a pick-six off Elway and Kevin Greene with a strip-sack of Elway and fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.

The Broncos responded by dominating the Chargers 38-3, then had a strong run in the playoffs, beating the Jaguars at home, then the Kansas City Chiefs and Steelers on the road, capping it off by topping the Packers in Super Bowl XXXII.

The Takeaway

As frustrating as it was to see the Broncos fail to get the job done against the Jaguars, it's not the first time they couldn't get key wins down the stretch — and that even happened in the years they won the Super Bowl.

Of course, there is no guarantee of a Super Bowl win, but the Broncos still control their own destiny. This team just needs to show it can respond and close out the deal in the final two weeks of the season.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage