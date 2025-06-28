Broncos' RB is an Offensive Rookie of the Year 'Darkhorse,' per NFL.com
The Denver Broncos' rushing attack has been dreadful for several years, with their last 1,000-yard rusher being Phillip Lindsay in 2019. Adding insult to injury, no Broncos running back has produced a 100-yard rushing game since Latavius Murray in 2023.
However, the Broncos' run game may be turning a corner in 2025 after drafting explosive UCF running back RJ Harvey. Denver has been looking for a running back to take advantage of the excellent blocking from its offensive line, and Harvey may be the one to provide that pop.
NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, a former scout, likes what he’s seen from Harvey and could see him run over the competition on his way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.
“When Sean Payton decided to draft Harvey in Round 2, he likely envisioned the former UCF standout thriving in an Alvin Kamara-like role with the Broncos. Measuring 5-foot-8, 205 pounds with outstanding balance, body control, hand-eye coordination, and burst, Harvey can create mismatches in a variety of spots depending on his pre-snap alignment," Brooks wrote. "He’s too quick and shifty for linebackers in space, but he also flashes enough power and pop to run through arm tackles in the hole. As a gritty runner with a little pizzazz, he is the do-it-all playmaker Payton covets as his feature back in his diverse offensive system. Given his potential workload and supporting cast, Harvey could put up eye-popping numbers for a team on the rise.”
The Broncos are hoping to take some pressure off of quarterback Bo Nix as he enters Year 2 by upgrading the ground game, which presents a colossal opportunity for Harvey in his rookie season. Payton wanted a back who could do it all, from speeding past defenders on the ground to outrunning linebackers in the pass game, and Harvey is more than capable.
While Payton is known for his “running back by committee” approach, Harvey will likely get the lion's share of the carries due to his big-play ability. Harvey averaged 6.5 yards per carry in college and finished his last two seasons with 1,416 and 1,577 rushing yards, respectively.
Harvey's 54 carries of 10-plus yards are jaw-dropping, not to mention the 32 rushes of 15-plus yards he had at UCF, which was the biggest factor to pique Payton’s interest. The path to winning ORoY won’t be an easy one with contenders like Ashton Jeanty and Tetairoa McMillan pitted against him, but Harvey is no slouch.
If Payton’s vision for the uber-talented rookie back comes to fruition, there’s no reason he couldn't heavily contend and even win the OROY award.
