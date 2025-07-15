Cap Expert Weighs In on Broncos' Delay in Signing 2nd-Rounder RJ Harvey
As the Denver Broncos prepare for training camp, they find themselves with two draft picks who have yet to sign their rookie contracts. There's been a lot of buzz about the situation, particularly the Broncos' second-rounder RJ Harvey, but how concerned should Broncos Country be?
When it comes to Harvey, there shouldn’t be much concern. The issue with him is widespread throughout the NFL, with 30 of the 32 second-round picks remaining unsigned.
The issue centers around guaranteed money for second-round picks. Despite this, the Houston Texans gave a fully guaranteed deal to wide receiver Jayden Higgins, one of the two second-round picks signed around the NFL.
Eventually, teams have to budge and get their players signed. The Los Angeles Chargers are already dealing with wide receiver Tre Harris, their second-round pick, holding out of training camp.
Then you have the Cleveland Browns, who have to factor in a recent arrest involving one of their second-rounders. Both of these situations throw wrinkles into the negotiations with their respective teams, which trickle down to other teams' negotiations.
Over The Cap's Jason Fitzgerald recently dove into second-round contracts and the changes in guaranteed money from 2023 to 2024. All but five of the second-round picks saw an increase in guaranteed money from 2023 to 2024, with it peaking at an 8.8% increase for the 52nd overall pick. The 60th overall pick, where Harvey was selected, saw a decrease of 0.3%, and this information can be used by both sides to negotiate a deal.
"There is currently a waiting game going on with the 2nd round picks drafted this year. The basics of the hold up center on one team going over expected slot with the guaranteed salary and the presence of a QB in the round that could help the other players earn higher guarantees," Fitzgerald wrote. "Each year the guaranteed percentages usually get higher but the expectation was that the top pick would gain the full guarantee and the 2nd would probably be at 95% or so. Odds are strongly against the entire round getting a 100% guarantee but if the top 5 can get there it will help the others grow at a quicker than expected rate."
For now, there is no cause for concern, as it is a league-wide issue. Fortunately, Harvey is a running back, which is the easiest position to transition to the NFL, so missing time might not be as impactful in the event of a holdout.
However, if he starts holding out or holding in for training camp, it could be cause for concern. The best bet is for Broncos GM George Paton to get this deal done.
The Broncos' first-round selection, Jahdae Barron, also remains unsigned, and the issue here isn’t clear, nor is it league-wide. The first round is the opposite of the second round, where all but two players are signed. Barron is one, as is Shemar Stewart of the Cincinnati Bengals, who has been in a public dispute.
With Barron, not knowing the issue makes it hard to speak on the subject. Like Harvey, the hope is that the Broncos get a deal done before training camp.
The ‘no news is good news’ maxim might apply here, because at least it hasn’t been a public issue like with Stewart and the Bengals. Both Barron and the Broncos are keeping it internal, and that could be a great sign. There should be a slight concern over the lack of a deal, but since neither side is airing their dirty laundry, the fears should remain minimal.
Whatever the case, the Broncos need both players, which means the negotiations must get done so that they can move forward. While players leave contract negotiations to their agents, it can still weigh on their minds, not to mention how a holdout can delay a rookie's development and set them back.
The Broncos need Barron and Harvey to focus on improving and developing so they can help this team take the next step.
