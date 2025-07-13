Insider Explains Why Broncos Rookie RB RJ Harvey is Still Unsigned
The Denver Broncos have signed five of their seven 2025 draft picks. The two still unsigned happen to be the team's first two picks: cornerback Jahdae Barron and running back RJ Harvey.
While it's believed that the Broncos will get their first and second-round draft picks signed before training camp begins in earnest, it's been unclear exactly what is holding up the process. The rookies will report to training camp on July 16, and there are legitimate questions as to whether Barron and Harvey will be there.
9NEWS' Mike Klis laid out what the hold-up is in Harvey's case. And it all stems from the Houston Texans fully guaranteeing their second-round pick Jayden Higgins' four-year, $11.7 million contract, an unprecedented move. Now, all 2025 second-rounders want fully guaranteed four-year deals.
"Harvey is caught up in a league-wide, second-round quagmire where the twisted issue centers around guaranteed money. These days, signing bonuses and salaries for rookie draft picks are slotted according to their overall selection number," Klis wrote. "Harvey, who looked good during the Broncos’ OTAs and minicamp sessions in May and June as a runner and receiver out of the backfield, is slotted in for a four-year, $7.35 million contract that includes a $1.99 million signing bonus."
Keep in mind, Higgins was the No. 34 overall pick in this year's draft. Harvey was No. 60, so the slotted contract value diminishes the deeper into the draft each round goes, which is why Higgins' got $11.7 million. Harvey's total contract value is $7.35 million. Klis continues.
"Also slotted, at least the Broncos thought so, was Harvey’s fully guaranteed money, which was to consist of his signing bonus plus the first two years' salary, or in his case roughly $4.05 million total," Klis wrote. "The final two years of his deal, at a combined $3.3 million give or take, were not to be guaranteed."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
There's the rub. Since Houston gave Higgins a fully guaranteed deal, slotted though the value of that contract is per the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFLPA, now all the second-rounders want the same.
When it comes to the NFL conducting business, deadlines typically spur action. In this case, there isn't a contractual deadline, per se, but there is a figurative deadline and that's training camp.
Harvey and Barron both played ball during the offseason training program, fully participating in good faith despite being unsigned. However, the intensity climbs precipitiously in training camp, with pads being donned and contact being greenlit.
Per Klis, the Broncos "hope" Harvey will be there on Wednesday when the rookies report. But the more Harvey shows up without being signed, the less leverage he has in his negotiations.
If the Broncos want their dynamic rookie running back in the fold from Day 1, and not working behind the eight ball trying to play catch-up at some point later in the summer, the team might have to bite the bullet and fully guarantee Harvey's contract. Hey, at least it isn't nearly $12 million like Higgins'.
We can infer that Barron's unsigned status stems from the same demand. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who was drafted one slot ahead of Barron, received a fully guaranteed contract. Barron likely wants the same.
Recommended Articles
In all likelihood, the Broncos will have to acquiesce and guarantee these contracts to get all their draft picks under one roof. Blame the Texans and the Cleveland Browns. These rookies have shown good faith since being drafted. Will the Broncos pony up?