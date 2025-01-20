Report: Broncos Rookie OLB Jonah Elliss Suffered Broken Bone vs. Bills
In the Denver Broncos' Wildcard Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, rookie outside linebacker Jonah Elliss exited the game with a shoulder injury. He did not return.
We learned over the weekend that Elliss suffered a fractured scapula bone. On the subject of his prognosis, his father, Luther Elliss, offered an update to The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.
“It’s just a broken bone so six weeks," Elliss said via Tomasson.
It's an unfortunate way for Elliss to punctuate his rookie season, but at least his campaign didn't end much sooner than his fellow Broncos teammates. But it was an impressive debut for the former Utah Ute.
A third-round pick, Elliss in all 17 games and Denver's playoff bout, totaling 38 tackles (24 solo), five sacks, seven tackles for a loss, six QB hits, and two pass break-ups. He finished with the third-most sacks by an NFL rookie in 2024.
In tandem with Dondrea Tillman, Elliss gave the Broncos a ferocious rush linebacker rotation. When All-Pro Nik Bonitto and fellow double-digit sack artist Jonathon Cooper needed a breather, Elliss and Tillman stepped in and kept the quarterback terror flowing.
The Broncos finished with a league-high 63 sacks, 10 of which came from their backup outside linebackers. Elliss had one of the most productive rookie seasons by a Broncos edge rusher in team history, which is yet another positive harbinger of this team's future.
At just 21 years old, Elliss will heal up and return for an active Year 2 as a Bronco.
