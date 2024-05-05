Broncos Reveal When Fans Will Get First Look at Bo Nix in the Orange & Blue
It's an exciting time for the Denver Broncos. It's a new beginning, marked by the arrival of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix via the first round of the NFL draft.
Broncos fans can't wait to get their first look at Nix in the Orange and Blue, along with his fellow 2024 rookies. We knew the Broncos were scheduled to host their rookie minicamp sometime in early May, and the NFL recently released the dates.
Mark next weekend on your calendars as Broncos rookie minicamp.
- Rookie Minicamp: May 10-12
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
The Broncos made seven selections in the 2024 NFL draft, and signed about a dozen college free agents. Combined with a few additional invitees to Broncos rookie minicamp, and Sean Payton will have a lot players on his hands next weekend.
Among those invitees is Colorado School of Mines quarterback John Matocha. He might be just 5-foot-11, but Matocha was highly decorated, starting 57 games for the Mines and passing for 15,000 yards and 162 touchdowns, with just 28 interceptions.
Matocha completed a whopping 70.1% of his collegiate throws. In tandem with Nix's NCAA record 77.4 completion percentage at Oregon last year, it's clear that Payton prioritized efficiency and accuracy in his QB draft evaluations after a frustrating season with Russell Wilson at the controls of the Broncos offense.
It'll be interesting to see what jersey number the Broncos ultimately give Nix, who wore the No. 10 at Auburn and Oregon. That jersey number, coincidentally, was given to former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after the Broncos acquired him via trade, just three days before Nix was selected on Day 1 of the draft.
The problem is that, outside of No. 7 and No. 18, there's only one sub-20 jersey number currently unspoken for, and that's No. 16. Jake Plummer famously rocked the No. 16 jersey in Denver from 2004-06.
I'm not sure Nix would look right in No. 16. But we know how he'd look in No. 10. Broncos fans eager to buy up a Nix jersey in the new uniform designs can only wait to find out what the team decides.
Stay tuned.
