Broncos Rule Out Defensive Starter vs. Colts
The Denver Broncos are coming off their bye. The extra week to rest and recover hopefully paid some dividends across a Broncos roster nursing various dings and bruises.
The NFL regular season is a war of attrition, though, and even though the Broncos were fortunate to have their bye so late (for a competitively relevant team), not everyone had enough time to fully recuperate. With the Indianapolis Colts coming to town on Sunday, let's examine these two teams' final injury reports for Week 15.
Broncos
Out
- Riley Moss | CB | Knee
Full Go
- Brandon Jones | S | Abdomen
- Tremon Smith | CB | NIR-Personal
Analysis: The Broncos are fortunate. They're listed of injured is short, but the one guy who's still not quite healthy enough to go happens to be very consequential.
Moss suffered a knee injury in Week 12, and the Broncos struggled initially to overcome his absence in Las Vegas. In Week 13, the Cleveland Browns absolutely exploited the situation, torching Levi Wallace and the Broncos' secondary to the tune of 475 net passing yards, while wideout Jerry Jeudy posted a record-breaking 235 yards and a touchdown.
The Broncos can't allow that to happen again. The assumption is that Wallace will take a back seat and rookie fifth-rounder Kris Abrams-Draine will step forward on the boundary opposite Patrick Surtain II, but you know what they say about assuming...
Regardless of which cornerback plays that boundary, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph must give him help, and shade a little safety help over the top in coverage. Against Colts second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, Denver can't afford to relinquish the big vertical play because he has the arm for it.
Colts
Out
- Ashton Dulin | WR | Ankle
- Braden Smith | OT | NIR-Personal
Questionable
- Jaylon Carlies | LB | Fibula/Shoulder
- Josh Downs | WR | Shoulder
- Ryan Kelly | C | Knee
- Moe Ali-Cox | TE | Hip
Full Go
- Tanner Bortolini | C | Concussion
- Michael Pittman | WR | Back
- DeForest Buckner | DT | Back/Rest
- Grover Stewawrt | DT | NIR-Rest
Analysis: The Colts will be without Smith, they're right tackle, which bodes well for Broncos rush linebackers Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto. Cooper mostly rushes off the offense's right side, so this is his time to exploit a matchup.
Downs and Kelly's injuries will be worth monitoring. Bortolini returns from a concussion, so the Colts might have the rope if Kelly can't go. I'd be surprised if Kelly missed the game, though.
