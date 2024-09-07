Broncos vs. Seahawks: Two Matchup to Exploit
As the Denver Broncos prepare for the Seattle Seahawks, they're looking for matchups to exploit. Analyzing the two rosters, there's an obvious matchup to exploit on both sides.
They're in the trenches, and the Broncos should be able to take advantage of them. Let's break down the two matchups that could dictate the outcome of Broncos-Seahawks.
Broncos OL vs. Seahawks Front 7
The Broncos have the advantage in the trenches regarding the run game. Not only does Denver need to establish the run to help Bo Nix in his first career start, but also because it favors them.
The Broncos have one of the best run-blocking guard tandems in the NFL: Quinn Meinerz and Ben Powers. Powers was inconsistent in pass protection last year but did well as a run blocker.
The Broncos need to trust this tandem to create running lanes and the other three offensive linemen to not blow plays because the Seahawks' defensive line has questions about it. The Seahawks were one of the worst run defenses last year, and while they added Johnathan Hankins, they still have some questionable defenders on the line.
Broncos fans should be familiar with Dre’Mont Jones, who has always had issues as a run defender. When he's on the field, the Broncos should run right at him.
However, Jones isn’t the only one to attack. Last year, the Seahawks had three defensive linemen play 300-plus snaps against the run: Jones, Leonard Williams, and Jarran Reed.
Williams had the best Pro Football Focus grade and was decent against the run, at best. The Broncos must use their guards to attack in the run game.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Broncos Pass Rush vs. Seahawks OTs
The Broncos need to get creative with their pass rushers and put a strain on the Seahawks' offensive tackles. Charles Cross is their left tackle, and while he had a solid rookie season, he dealt with injuries and struggles in 2023. In 554 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed 42 pressures and six sacks.
Opposite Cross is George Fant because Abraham Lucas is working back from injury. Fant was with the Houston Texans last season and played decently. However, he allowed 35 pressures and three sacks on 619 pass-blocking snaps.
That isn’t bad, but it's still not great, and the issue with Fant was the lack of consistency from game to game. Speed rushers can beat him, and the Broncos have those in spades.
It's also more than getting pressure; it helps take away the running game, where Cross and Fant have struggled. Last year, Fant was the sixth lowest-graded tackle in run blocking, while Cross was 15th.
Throughout his career, Fant has always had issues there, while run blocking was the biggest question with Cross as he entered the 2022 NFL draft, and he has yet to answer that concern.
Sean Payton, Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph should be able to identify these advantages and exploit them. However, as is always the case, the execution falls on the players.
It's on Meinerz, Powers, Browning, Cooper, and Bonitto to step up and get it done.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!