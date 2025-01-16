Handing Out 5 Big Awards to Broncos at Season's End
With the Denver Broncos season in the books, it's time to recognize a few players who stood out this year with some team awards.
I'm going to recognize five players who stood out with awards that are similar to the NFL awards, but not exactly the same. Furthermore, my rule was that a player can only receive one award.
But the five players in question were all crucial to the Broncos returning to the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons. All five have been recognized to some degree with NFL awards at some point this season, with other honors possibly on the way.
Here are those five Broncos.
Rookie of the Year: Bo Nix | QB
This should come as no surprise. The 12th overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft struggled to open the season but settled down and has given Broncos fans hope that he can be the quarterback to build around.
Nix had a completing percenatge of 66.3 percent, throwing for 3,775 yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 430 yards with four touchdowns.
Nix does have plenty of room for improvement but he showed that he could make plays and that the moment wasn't too big for him. If he keeps improving, he'll finally give the Broncos the franchise QB they have needed since Peyton Manning retired.
Most Improved Player: Nik Bonitto | OLB
The NFL gives out a Comeback Player of the Year award, but in my case, we go with a Most Improved award — and it's no surprise who gets it.
Bonitto, the 64th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, was quiet in his rookie season but took steps in the right direction in 2023. This season, he broke out with 13.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits off 36 pressures.
While Bonitto still has some issues with run defense, his pass-rushing ability makes up for that, along with his ability in coverage that led to a pick-six and a fumble recovery returned to the house that was Bonitto intercepting a backward pass. After there may have been doubts about his long-term future, Bonitto has shown he deserves to be a long-term player.
Offensive Player of the Year: Quinn Meinerz | OG
People may think about skill positions when it comes to this award, but nothing says it can't be awarded to an offensive lineman. And Meinerz is certainly deserving of it.
A third-round pick in 2021, Meinerz has emerged into one of the best offensive guards in the NFL. He's been good at avoiding penalties, with just 10 in four seasons, and he excels in run blocking and pass protection.
Before the season, Meinerz was made one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL, and in return, he garnered first-team AP All-Pro honors — the first time he got that distinction. He has rightfully earned his place as a part of the Broncos' long-term future.
Defensive Player of the Year: Zach Allen | DL
In the 2023 free agent class, there may have been more attention on the offensive linemen signed. But the addition of Allen, while drawing headlines, might not have had as much fanfare.
That has all changed. After a quality 2023 campaign, Allen was even better in 2024. He tallied 47 quarterback pressures with 8.5 sacks and a whopping 40 QB hits.
Allen was by far the biggest snub for the Pro Bowl, but he garnered second-team AP All-Pro honors. He enters the final year of his contract but is likely to be extended, given the level of his play since coming to Denver.
Most Valuable Player: Patrick Surtain II | CB
While I could have given the Defensive Player of the Year nod to PS2, let's face it: The Broncos 2021 first-round pick is arguably the most important player on the roster, regardless of position.
Surtain had an impressive 2024 campaign, frequently shutting down the top target on opposing NFL teams. He had 11 pass breakups and four interceptions, one for a touchdown. He led the league in interception-return yards with 132.
PS2 earned his third straight Pro Bowl nod and the second first-team AP All-Pro honor of his career. He's a leading candidate for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.
For all the debate back in 2021 about Broncos GM George Paton taking Surtain over a quarterback, PS2 has left no doubt he was the right pick at that time.
