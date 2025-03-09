Broncos Dealt a Setback in Vikings' Massive Free-Agent Deal
The Denver Broncos have received some deflating news on the doorstep of the NFL's 'legal tampering window' opening ahead of free agency. The latest potential setback came in the form of the Minnesota Vikings re-signing running back Aaron Jones — the top free agent as his position and an ideal veteran 'joker' candidate for Sean Payton.
Jones gets $20 million on a two-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. At $10M per year, Jones would have been pricey for the Broncos, but it was likely a cost Payton was prepared to pay.
Jones was just the latest potential Broncos free-agent target to be taken off the board. It started with the Philadelphia Eagles re-signing veteran linebacker Zack Baun, who'd been linked to Denver due to the team's obvious need at the position and his history as a former Payton draft pick in New Orleans.
Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs re-signed the next-best linebacker, taking Nick Bolton out of the running. There are still plenty of inside linebacker options for Denver to peruse, but Baun and Bolton were the clear standouts, and that's not to mention Terrel Bernard reupping in Buffalo.
At running back, the Broncos' veteran options have narrowed dramatically. It was never a strong free-agent running back class, and certainly would never be confused with the 2024 crop headlined by Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs.
The Broncos have heavily scouted the NFL draft class for running backs, but if the team wants to have a proven veteran in the fold, there's still Javonte Williams to consider. Don't scratch him off the list of possible re-signings just yet, especially with Jones off the board.
There's also Nick Chubb, Najee Harris, Raheem Mostert, J.K. Dobbins, and A.J. Dillon to consider, but none of them smack of the 'joker' traits Payton covets, though any of them would likely be an upgrade over what the Broncos currently have in the running back room.
The Jones deal in Minnesota is definitely a setback, but we'll see how the Broncos maneuver when the legal tampering window opens on Monday, allowing Payton and GM George Paton to contact and negotiate with free agents ahead of the new league year opening on March 12.
