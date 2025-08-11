Broncos Should Target These Three 49ers After Preseason Game 1
The NFL preseason is about evaluating players who can improve a team, whether that's guys on your roster or the other 31 squads. The joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers before preseason Game 1 gave the Denver Broncos an extra look at another 90-man roster.
The Broncos have a strong roster, but after that joint practice and the game, there are three 49ers they should be looking at if they become available. There are already so many former 49ers in Denver, why not add a few more difference-makers?
Kalia Davis | IDL
The 2022 sixth-round pick was dominating the Broncos' offensive line, and it didn’t matter what unit he was facing. Davis saw the field against the Broncos' first unit, second unit, and even part of their third, and each lost to him.
Davis showed up against different units, making his play even more enticing as someone who can help the Broncos. When you can get a win against All-Pro right guard Quinn Meinerz, as Davis did a couple of times, it's hard not to take notice.
There is a lot of depth on the 49ers' defensive line, but they are dealing with multiple injuries. Those two aspects could see Davis cut during the roster cutdown. Or, more likely, he could be kept. There's no guarantee he'll become available unless the Broncos try trading for him.
While the Broncos are believed to be deep on the interior defensive line, they faltered against the 49ers. Eyioma Uwazurike played poorly, rookie third-rounder Sai’vion Jones did well as a pass rusher but was lacking against the run, and Jordan Jackson did little until the 49ers' third-team offensive line took the field.
Davis is easily better than the Broncos' current depth options, and he has some experience. The defensive scheme the Broncos run could be an even better fit for him as well. This is one player worth exploring, especially if the Broncos' defensive line depth continues to flop.
Tatum Bethune | LB
The Broncos are dealing with linebacker injuries, with Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton banged up and Drew Sanders set to miss time in the regular season. The Broncos have many depth questions at linebacker, and Game 1 didn’t exactly provide answers.
Levelle Bailey was not good against the 49ers, and while Justin Strnad was solid, his limitations were still on display. Karene Reid had an interception, but struggled outside of that, and Jordan Turner made a few plays as a tackler.
None of them had a game to inspire confidence in their ability to fill in long-term if injuries happen during the regular season. However, one 49ers linebacker was flying all over the field and making plays.
Bethune is listed as a third-string linebacker, but he started the game. He flew around the field making plays, in coverage and against the run, showing good versatility. The only issue is that he left the game with a leg injury, but it isn’t believed to be a long-term issue.
The Broncos desperately need a linebacker to step up, and if they don’t, they need to upgrade their depth in the room. Bethune likely won’t get cut, but the Broncos should keep an eye on him for a potential trade closer to the roster cut-down deadline.
Derrick Canteen | S
You're probably noticing a theme here: the Broncos at these positions failed to step up enough to inspire confidence. That happened with the defensive line, the linebackers, and the safeties.
Now, to be clear, JL Skinner had a good game, but when he started to make plays, it was against what was predominantly the third-team offense. It's a good sign, but the context matters and adds a grain of salt to his performance.
Dalarrin Turner-Yell continues to show he doesn’t belong, while Keidron Smith wasn’t able to replicate the magic he created last year. Devon Key was a no-show, and Sam Franklin did alright, but he is a special teams player.
Canteen, an undrafted rookie, played 66 snaps against the Broncos, which is all but 11 snaps, and means he saw time against the second-team offense. While Canteen wasn’t as much of a force as Davis and Bethune, he was consistent.
Canteen was in the right place in coverage frequently and was quick to close and come downhill in run support. He showed a good range vertically and horizontally.
There is a good chance Canteen doesn’t make the 49ers roster, as he is at the bottom of the depth chart, so if none of the Broncos safeties step up, he could be worth a waiver claim to upgrade their depth at the position.