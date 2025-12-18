Updated Look at Broncos' Projected Compensatory Draft Picks in 2026

The Denver Broncos could find themselves with additional draft capital in 2026 if they're awarded compensatory picks . While the Broncos did add several unrestricted free agents during the 2025 offseason, they also lost several.

Over The Cap keeps track of projected compensatory picks that are awarded to teams that lost more qualifying unrestricted free agents than they gained. Qualifying UFAs are those who are signed to a certain average-per-year salary or hit certain incentives.

They are players whose previous deals expired and do not include players who were cut, nor restricted free agents who weren't tendered.

Currently, the Broncos are projected to receive two seventh-round comp picks for the departures of punter Riley Dixon and cornerback Tremon Smith.

How compensatory picks are determined is complex, but we'll keep things simple by looking at which players the Broncos lost in free agency, compared to those they gained, and how they're accounted for in the comp pick formula.

I'll also break down the outside free agents the Broncos signed to show which teams, if any, gained comp picks from those signings.

First, we consider safety Talanoa Hufanga, who canceled out a compensatory pick the Broncos could have received for the loss of linebacker Cody Barton to the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are expected to gain a fifth-round comp pick for Hufanga, because no player they signed canceled him out.

Then we come to linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who canceled out a comp pick the Broncos could have received for the loss of quarterback Zach Wilson, who signed with the Miami Dolphins. However, the 49ers are not projected to receive a comp pick for Greenlaw, as his signing was canceled by San Francisco when it added Luke Farrell.

On the subject of the 49ers, the reason they're expected to gain a comp pick for Hufanga, along with comp picks for Aaron Banks and Charvarius Ward, is because they lost so many UFAs and signed just three UFAs who qualified in the formula.

Getting back to the Broncos, another UFA lost was running back Javonte Williams to the Dallas Cowboys, but a comp pick for him was canceled out by the signing of running back J.K. Dobbins. The Los Angeles Chargers, though, will not get a comp pick for Dobbins because his signing was canceled by their signing of running back Najee Harris.

Finally, the Broncos added wide receiver Trent Sherfield in free agency, but they waived him midway through the season. Because he didn't hit a snap threshold, Sherfield is not expected to count toward the comp pick formula.

The Broncos' other major free-agent signing from another team was tight end Evan Engram, but because he was a street free agent (player cut before his contract expired), he doesn't count toward the comp pick formula.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Two Projected Comp Picks

Denver Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Thus, Dixon and Smith are the free agents lost for whom there aren't any other players the Broncos signed to cancel them out. That leads Over The Cap to projecting the two seventh-round comp picks for the Broncos.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Broncos will receive compensatory picks for those two. While Over The Cap has often correctly projected comp picks, there have been a handful of instances where they were wrong. That said, the incorrect projections each year tend to be lower than the correct projections.

It's likely the Broncos will see at least one pick added to the seven they already have, with selections in all but the sixth round and an additional fourth-rounder.

Of course, another way the Broncos could get a comp pick is if defensive coordinator Vance Joseph lands a head-coaching job. Although the Broncos' defense has cooled a bit, Joseph is still expected to be a top candidate in the head-coach hiring cycle set to kick off in January.

It will be a while before we find out whether the Broncos do get comp picks. For now, know that the chance does exist and, even if it doesn't happen, the Broncos still are in a good position when it comes to draft capital.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage